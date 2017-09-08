Simon Carr has lost his round of 16 singles match at the US Open Junior event in New York.

Carr lost out in three sets to Russia's Timofey Skatov 5-7, 6-2, 1-6 in a match that lasted over two hours.

After losing the opening set, the Mullingar player broke his opponent three times to lead 5-2. He levelled the tie on his third set point in the next game.

The momentum seemed to be with Carr when he broke Skatov early in the deciding set, but the latter broke back immediately and then went on to win the next five games to clinch his quarter-final berth.