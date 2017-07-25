Dave Miley, who saw his complaint into the appointment of Tennis Ireland’s current chief executive upheld by the Workplace Relations Commission earlier this month, has described the position of the board of Irish tennis’s governing body as "untenable".

Miley was unsuccessful in his bid to succeed Des Allen as CEO, with former Football Association of Ireland executive Richard Fahey appointed to the post last October.

However, the WRC subsequently ruled that Tennis Ireland was guilty of age discrimination, contrary to employment equality law, with Miley awarded damages of €6,500.

The former director of development at the International Tennis Federation told RTÉ Sport: "When I found out that Richard had been appointed, I was surprised that somebody from football had been appointed as opposed to somebody with my experience, specific to tennis.

"What happened after the announcement was I saw the outcry from former players, from coaches, from many people who know Irish tennis, and so I was encouraged to try to find out what happened.

"Tennis Ireland wasn’t very forthcoming with information, so the only route I had was to take an action to the tribunal.

"So I took that action and through this process, at least I got information.

"I found out what happened, I saw the marking sheets etcetera, and an adjudicator from the ruling decided that Tennis Ireland, based on the facts, acted unlawfully.

"I’ve now committed to other things. I’m working for an American tennis organisation as a consultant and I’m also working for the Asian Tennis Federation as their effective director of development, so I’m doing other things.

"What do I see happening?

"I think that the ruling of the tribunal shows that Tennis Ireland acted unlawfully.

"David Barber, who is the chairman of the board, and the current president were both members of the interview panel. I think their position and the position of the board is untenable."

Despite Miley’s dismay at how the interview process transpired, the former national champion remains keen to assist the development of Ireland tennis.

"I’ll always be ready to try to help Irish tennis," he added.

"I care about Irish tennis."

"I wish Richard Fahey well because he’s doing the job and I want tennis to be successful here."