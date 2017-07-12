Novak Djokovic will consider taking up to six months off after retiring injured from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Tomas Berdych.

Djokovic, who was bidding to win his fourth Wimbledon title, pulled out with an elbow injury on Court One where Berdych was leading 7-6 (7/2) 2-0.

The Serbian took a medical time-out at the end of the first set but remained in visible discomfort and felt unable to continue.

Berdych goes through to face 18-time grand slam champion Roger Federer in the last four, while Djokovic will attempt to recover from an injury he said has been affecting him for "over a year and a half".

"I never had a rest throughout my career. I had a schedule to play all the time," he told Serbian reporters.

He added that he could miss a "semester", which is generally held to mean half a year in Serbian.

That is just one option, and Djokovic added: "I guess the break is something that I will have to consider right now.

"The specialists that I've talked with, they haven't been really too clear, mentioning also surgery, mentioning different options. Nobody was very clear in what needs to be done.

"As long as it kind of comes and goes, it's fine, but obviously, adding up, maybe it worked for seven, eight, 10 months, but now the next seven months is not working that great.

"Obviously it's adding up more and more. The more I play, the worse it gets."

Djokovic said he had spent around two hours with physiotherapists before his match against Berdych in an attempt to ease the problem and would now see a specialist to examine the injury.

"It's unfortunate that I had to finish Wimbledon, grand slam, this way. If someone feels bad about it, it's me," Djokovic said.

"But I tried. I tried what I could do from yesterday to get it in the condition where I'm able to play.

"I was able maybe for 30 minutes to play with some pain that was bearable, let's call it that way. All the treatments and medicaments couldn't really help."

Federer eased into the Wimbledon semi-finals by beating Milos Raonic in straight sets.

The Swiss walked out on Centre Court after Murray's shock defeat by Sam Querrey and then saw it announced on screen that Djokovic had retired injured from his match.

But there were no surprises for the 18-time major champion, who kept his hopes of a record eighth Wimbledon title alive with a 6-4 6-2 7-6 (7/4) victory.

Federer incredibly made just three unforced errors during two dazzling sets, and while he dipped briefly in the third, even Raonic never looked convinced of a comeback.

Elsewhere, Querrey will face Marin Cilic after the Croat rained down 33 aces as to reached the semi-finals for the first time with a five-set win over Gilles Muller.