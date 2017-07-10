German top seed Angelique Kerber bowed out of Wimbledon and will lose her world number one status after a fourth-round defeat to Garbine Muguruza.

In a gripping clash on Court Two, Muguruza clinched a 4-6 6-4 6-4 victory to set up a quarter-final against Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Kerber and Muguruza have a shared experience of being beaten in the Wimbledon final by Serena Williams.

Muguruza lost to the American in the 2015 title match, while Kerber fell to Williams last year.

No such slip up from second seed Simona Halep who overcame the unseeded but dangerous Victoria Azarenka, the winner of the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013.

Halep triumped 7-6 6-2 to progress to the quarter-finals. She will become number one in the world if she reaches the semi-final stage.

Should the Romanian not advance so far, Karolina Pliskova will become the new rankings leader on Monday.

British sixth seed Johanna Konta progressed to the Wimbledon quarter-finals this afternoon with a 7-6 (7/3) 4-6 6-4 win against French 21st seed Caroline Garcia.

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko reached the quarter-finals for the first time with a dramatic victory.

The Latvian was a 6-3 7-6 (8/6) winner against Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina, stumbling over the line after at one point having looked set to coast through.

Ostapenko, who turned 20 only two days before her Roland Garros triumph last month, needed eight match points to get over the line in her Court 12 tussle.

Five came and went when she served for the match at 5-3, and as her game became ragged Ostapenko dropped serve again to trail 6-5, in danger of being pushed to a decider.

But Ostapenko struck back, pouncing on Svitolina's serve and forcing the tie-break that had more tension in store.

Ostapenko opened up a 6-4 lead, giving her two further match points, but from the first she drove a return into the net before Svitolina then forced an error.

The eighth match point arrived thanks to an angled backhand that landed tight to the line, and Ostapenko clinched victory when Svitolina netted.

She will now face five-time champion Venus Williams, who defeated Croatian teenager Ana Konjuh 6-3 6-2.

Konjuh could not cope with the serving prowess of Williams, who landed 72% of her first deliveries and is tough for anyone to beat when hitting such numbers.

Svetlana Kuznetsova is no stranger to the Wimbledon quarter-finals, but until she beat Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2 6-4 she had not been in the last eight for 10 years.

Russian Kuznetsova first reached that stage in 2003, repeating the run in 2005 and 2007, and a fourth quarter-final appearance for the 32-year-old seventh seed was secured with a clinical performance against Polish player Radwanska, the 2012 runner-up.

Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova extended her career-best grand slam performance, overcoming Croatian Petra Martic 6-4 2-6 6-3 on Court 18.

Until this year's championships, Rybarikova had paid nine visits to Wimbledon and suffered eight first-round defeats over that time, with the exception a third-round run two years ago.

The 28-year-old will have Caroline Wozniacki or Coco Vandeweghe standing in her way of reaching the semi-finals.