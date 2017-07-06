American Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a sickening injury at Wimbledon and had to be taken from court on a stretcher.

The 32-year-old's knee appeared to buckle under her as she slipped during her second-round match with Romanian Sorana Cirstea on Court 17.

In obvious distress, Mattek-Sands screamed out "Help me" as she lay on the turf in front of horrified spectators.

She was attended to by paramedics on court, with an ambulance ready to take her away.

Mattek-Sands had won the first set 6-4 and lost the second on a tie-break moments before the fall occurred.

Cirstea climbed over the net to check on Mattek-Sands and was evidently upset by what she saw. She was later seen in tears at courtside.

Mattek-Sands could be heard crying and screaming out for help even once the medical support arrived, with the crowd dispersing after it became clear the match was over. Many spectators had been visibly shaken by the events.

A wild-card entry to the singles at Wimbledon, Mattek-Sands is a doubles specialist and in tandem with Lucie Safarova has won the last three grand slam titles, at the US Open, Australian Open and French Open. They had been hoping to complete the full set at these championships.

The corridor between Courts 16 and 17 was cleared by police and Mattek-Sands, on a stretcher, was wheeled down to an ambulance by Gate Four at 5.10pm. The ambulance left the grounds at 5.25pm.

Safarova went to the court on learning of the injury sustained by her doubles partner and close friend.

She was also upset by the scenes as Mattek-Sands received treatment.

Wimbledon said Mattek-Sands had suffered an "acute knee injury".

World No.87 Magdalena Rybarikova knocks out one of the title favourites Karolina Pliskova...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3TFgHrXomZ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2017

Title favourite Karolina Pliskova crashed out to Magdalena Rybarikova.

Pliskova was strongly favoured but bowed out a day after two-time champion Petra Kvitova's exit, leaving what was already an unpredictable tournament wide open.

The world number three looked to be cruising at a set and a break up but grew increasingly frustrated and error-prone in a 3-6 7-5 6-2 defeat.

Pliskova has never been beyond the second round at Wimbledon, losing at this stage for the last four years.

But, since a defeat by Misaki Doi at the same stage last year, Pliskova has transformed herself into a serial grand slam challenger.

She beat both Venus and Serena Williams on her way to the final of the US Open last year before losing to Angelique Kerber, and has since made the quarter-finals in Australia and semi-finals in Paris.

All looked smooth sailing for Pliskova, who sits at the top of the standings for 2017 after her title in Eastbourne last week, when she won the first set and broke for 3-2 in the second.

But at that point the afternoon torpor that the crowd had been in all match seemed to descend on Pliskova.

Rybarikova broke straight back and then took the set after a game where Pliskova dumped an easy smash over the baseline and shanked a final forehand wide.

Rybarikova missed the second half of 2016 after undergoing surgery on her knee and wrist but has climbed back into the top 100 and went into the match with a 14-1 record on grass.

She was under pressure on serve at the start of the decider as Pliskova went back to her bread and butter of hard and flat hitting off both wings.

But she could not break the Rybarikova serve and instead it was the world number 87 who forged 3-1 ahead.

Pliskova broke back but Rybarikova broke again and then held for 5-2 after another tight service game, with one forehand pass particularly memorable.

She was tormenting Pliskova with her retrieving and won a remarkable net exchange to move two points away from victory in the next game.

Soon that was one point, and Rybarikova clinched a hugely impressive victory with a backhand winner after two hours and 18 minutes.