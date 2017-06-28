James McGee has been eliminated from the Wimbledon qualifying tournament after losing in three sets to Russia’s Andrey Rublev.

Castleknock’s McGee fought back from one set down to win the next to take the second round clash into the final set, however, the fifth seed proved too strong and took the decider to progress 6-3 4-6 6-2 to the next qualifying round.

McGee had come from 4-1 down in the deciding set to defeat Spanish opponent Ruben Ramirez Hidalgo in the previous round, but Rublev was not for turning as the Irish man exited this year’s championship.