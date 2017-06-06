Unseeded Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko fought through the rain delays to battle past former world number one Caroline Wozniacki and secure a place in the semi-finals of the French Open at Roland Garros, where there was disappointment for home favourite Kristina Mladenovic.

Ostapenko, 19, had struggled against the wind during the opening set on Suzanne-Lenglen, which Wozniacki took control of with two early brakes to race into a 5-0 lead.

Although Ostapenko, ranked 47 and looking to reach a first Grand Slam semi-final, recovered to 5-4 with two breaks of her own, the Dane closed out the first set as she broke the Latvian to love in the next game.

However, Ostapenko responded in the second set, breaking the world number 12 twice as she moved 5-2 ahead before rain forced the players off.

Following a delay of the best part of three hours, the teenager closed out the set on her serve to level.

Wozniacki, who has never made the semi-finals of the French Open, led 2-1 again in the decider before another rain delay.

Ostapenko, though, produced the required resolve when play resumed, with a double break putting her on the brink of victory, which she delivered when holding her serve to love as Wozniacki's return dropped wide.

The elation of the 19-year-old was clear as the feat of her achievement began to sank in, after a 4-6 6-2 6-2 win over the 11th seed in just under two hours on court.

Teenage Dream.



There were tears of disappointment over on Philippe-Chatrier, where Mladenovic's hopes of becoming a first French champion since Mary Pierce in 2000 evaporated as she was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Timea Bacsinszky, the number 30 seed from Switerzland.

Ostapenko, who had defeated Australian Samantha Stosur in the last 16, and Bacsinszky are set to meet for a place in the final on Thursday - which will be a birthday for both players.

Mladenovic had beaten defending champion Garbine Muguruza in the previous round, but there was to be no repeat as Bacsinszky made the most of the conditions.

Bacsinszky, the 27-year-old world number 31, had opened up a 2-0 and then 4-2 lead in the first set, only for Mladenovic to respond each time before eventually closing out the set in 63 minutes with an ace.

Mladenovic briefly gave the rain-hit home crowd, so vocal in the match against Muguruza, hope when she moved 3-1 ahead in the second set, only for Bacsinszky, who reached the semi-finals in 2015, to recover with two breaks to lead 5-3 before closing out victory in one hour and 51 minutes.

The world number 14 fought back the tears as she left the court, with French hopes now left to rest with Caroline Garcia, who faces world number three Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday, while Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine plays Romania number three seed Simona Halep.

As a result of the rain delays, Tuesday's scheduled men's quarter-finals involving Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were postponed until Wednesday morning.

Number two seed Djokovic will play Dominic Thiem of Austria in the first match on Suzanne-Lenglen, while Nadal, the nine-time champion, meets compatriot Pablo Carreno on Philippe-Chatrier.

World number one Andy Murray is also set to be in action later on Wednesday against number eight seed Kei Nishikori of Japan, while third seed Stan Wawrinka takes on Croatia's Marin Cilic.

Ostapenko became the first teenager to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam since American Madison Keys at the US Open in 2015.

The 19-year-old said at a press conference: "When I came here I didn't expect I am going to be in the semis, but I was playing better and better every match, so if I keep it up, I think anything can happen.

"Caroline was playing pretty well today, and at the beginning it was really windy and was really tough for me to get my game, because I couldn't expect where the ball was bouncing.

"She served pretty well, and then I just got my game back (so afterwards) I felt quite confident.

"I have, though, to take one step at a time. I am still in the semi-final, and it is going to be a hard match, so I just have to go out there and just do my best."

Ostapenko is looking forward to her birthday showdown against Bacsinszky, adding: "We are good friends, because we played the doubles in China last year, and that's how I got to know her.

"She's a really nice person. Both of us will have the birthday, so I am really looking forward to the match... to play semi-final of Roland Garros on your birthday, I think it's really nice.

"I actually didn't expect that it would be here in Paris (for my birthday), but I am really happy it's here. I am going to enjoy it, but I will have (birthday celebration) plans after the tournament."