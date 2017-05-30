Maxime Hamou has had his player accreditation for Roland Garros revoked after he attempted to kiss a television reporter repeatedly at the French Open on Monday.

Hamou, who is ranked 287 in the world, progressed through the qualifiers at his home grand slam event but lost in straight sets to the 22nd seed Pablo Cuevas in the first round.

"The management of the tournament has decided to revoke Maxime Hamou's accreditation following his reprehensible behaviour with a journalist yesterday," the French Tennis Federation said in statement.

Footage of the interview showed Hamou pulling Maly Thomas close before kissing her on the side of the head. As the reporter looked embarrassed and tried to push him away, he kissed her again.

After answering a question he kissed her a third time, and pulled her towards him while she tried to peel his hand off her chest.

"We sincerely regret the incident that occurred during yesterday evenings interview between Maly Thomas and Maxime Hamou," Eurosport said in a statement.

"The behaviour of the interviewee was highly inappropriate and we do not condone such conduct in any way.

"Maly is a highly respected journalist and we are pleased that a full apology is being offered."

Hamou later apologised for his behaviour via French newspaper l'Equipe and offered to meet Thomas to say sorry in person.

He said: "I want to offer my deepest apologies to Maly Thomas if she felt hurt or shocked by my attitude during her interview.

"I just lived a wonderful week here in Roland Garros living my most beautiful emotions as a tennis player, and I let my overflow of enthusiasm express myself awkwardly towards Maly, who I know and sincerely respect. Nothing of all that is written was my intention.

"I am at her disposal to apologise to her in person if she so wishes. I learn every day from my mistakes to become a better tennis player and a better person."