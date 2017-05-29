Novak Djokovic's partnership with Andre Agassi got off to a winning start at the French Open.

The defending champion eased into the second round at Roland Garros with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Spain's Marcel Granollers.

Djokovic announced last weekend that he had persuaded eight-time grand slam champion Agassi to coach him at Roland Garros.

Djokovic split from his long-time team last month as he sought answers to the slump that has seen him struggle since adding a fourth consecutive grand slam title here last year.

Agassi remained largely impassive throughout the two hours and 27 minutes of the contest, although he did get a surprise during the third set when Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker turned up in the player box.

Djokovic perhaps made heavier weather of it than he should have against 77th-ranked Granollers, taking only eight of his 20 break points and dropping serve four times himself.

Eight of his break points came with Granollers serving at 3-5 in the second set but, although the Spaniard held on, Djokovic made no mistake on his ninth chance.

The world number two has played himself into some decent form over the clay season, reaching the final in Rome last weekend, and this was a solid if unspectacular performance.

Rafael Nadal followed Djokovic into the second round as he began his quest for a 10th French Open title with a straightforward 6-1 6-4 6-1 victory over Benoit Paire.

After racing through the first set, things became a little sticky for Nadal in the second against his unpredictable French opponent.

Paire led 3-1 and had chances to move 5-3 ahead but could not take them. He then called for the doctor at the start of the third set and the match was over inside two hours.

In the second round Nadal will play Dutchman Robin Haase.