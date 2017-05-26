Petra Kvitova said she has already won her biggest fight ahead of what is sure to be an emotional return to tennis.

The two-time Wimbledon champion will make her comeback at the French Open six months after suffering serious injuries to her dominant left hand in a knife attack by an intruder at her home.

Having initially feared she may never be able to play again, Kvitova has made a quicker-than-expected recovery, prompting a last-minute decision to compete at Roland Garros.

The 27-year-old's hand is still not 100 per cent, but simply being able to walk out on court for her first-round match against Julia Boserup represents a hugely significant victory.

Kvitova, her voice wavering, said: "Not many people believed that I can play tennis again. So I'm happy that I can play.

"I actually already won my biggest fight. I'm happy that I like challenges. I stayed in life and I have all my fingers, I can play tennis and I can be here and be in the draw.

"And I'm really looking forward to my match. When I watch some (tennis) on the TV, I didn't really feel great. I felt like tennis was taken away from me, and it wasn't my decision. Suddenly I couldn't do what I love. I see life a little bit from a different angle now."

In the immediate aftermath of the attack in the Czech town of Prostejov, Kvitova underwent an operation lasting three hours and 45 minutes.

Her surgeon, Doctor Radek Kebrle, said: "The injury was horrific. The chances of Petra's hand healing well enough for her to be able to play tennis again were very low for multiple reasons."

Kvitova was unable to talk about the attack because a police investigation remains ongoing, with the perpetrator still at large.

But remarkably there do not appear to be too many mental scars.

She said: "I didn't sleep well the days after, but I wasn't really staying alone. I have been always with my family or with my coaches or with friends, which I need to say thank you to them, because they were really incredible, and they still are.

"I don't really have nightmares. From the beginning I was feeling really weird when I went in the city or somewhere. I was always staring at the guys and looking if there are strangers there.

"But with time, it's better. But of course I'm more more actively watching the people around me."

Kvitova threw herself into her recovery, progressing from simply trying to move her fingers to picking up a racket again and then finally getting back on the practice court.

"From the second day after surgery I started to work," she said. "Just passive work with the fingers. I couldn't move them.

"After two weeks I took off the splint, and I started to rehab actively. So it was just easy, small moves with my fingers. It was not really a big deal. I can't still move them fully. Every kind of small millimetre made me happy.

"I took the racket for the first time in March, and I had hit few forehands with soft balls from the net, and it felt very, very weird. It was, like, 'No, it's not my racket, it's not my hand'.

"I'm happy that I didn't have to change any techniques. Of course the hand doesn't have that power and the strength yet, but I'm working on it. Hopefully one day will be everything perfect. But we never know still.

"I'm happy that when I'm playing I don't have pain in my hand. I didn't test it in a match, of course. Maybe it be different when the nerves come. But so far it's okay."

What is certain is that Kvitova's meeting with Boserup, a 25-year-old American ranked 86, will be no ordinary first-round match.

Kvitova would love to win, of course, but that is not the most important thing.

"When everything happened and we had a kind of plan for the future, I was, like, 'Okay, it will be so nice if I can play Wimbledon'," she said.

"Then when the things were even better, I was, like, 'Wow, the French Open is one month before. It will be great to play there'.

"I have to start somewhere. I know it's a grand slam, but it's good practice. And when I will step on the court it will be something really different compared to anything."

Meanwhile, title favourite Simona Halep will make a final decision on her participation after another scan on her injured right ankle on Saturday but is optimistic she will be able to play.