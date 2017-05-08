Maria Sharapova will face her fiercest critic, Eugenie Bouchard, in the second round of the Madrid Open tonight.

Less than two weeks after Canadian Bouchard called Sharapova a cheater and said she should be banned for life from the sport following her anti-doping violation, the pair will face off in a grudge match.

Bouchard booked her place in round two on Saturday with her first tour-level win since January and Sharapova completed her end of the bargain with a 4-6 6-4 6-0 victory over veteran Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.

It was another encouraging performance from Sharapova as she continues her comeback from a 15-month ban, and she is happy to let her tennis do the talking.

The five-time grand slam champion told reporters in Madrid: "If everything affects you on and off the court, I think that would be a really challenging position to be in. It's not the way I think.

"My tennis speaks for itself, and that's what I focus on."

It is no surprise to see the contest scheduled in the prime-time slot of the first evening match on Manolo Santana stadium.

On a busy day of action, there were wins for top seed Angelique Kerber and defending champion Simona Halep but another body blow for French Open champion Garbine Muguruza.

The Spaniard has struggled since winning her maiden grand slam in fine style in Paris last year and here she was beaten 6-1 6-3 by Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland.

Kerber has also not had the best season but eased to a 6-4 6-2 win over Timea Babos while Halep thumped Kristyna Pliskova 6-1 6-2.

Caroline Wozniacki came through the second longest match on the WTA Tour so far this season, needing three hours and 27 minutes to defeat Romania's Monica Niculescu 7-5 6-7 (3/7) 6-4.

Fourth seed Dominika Cibulkova won the final match of the day 6-4 5-7 7-5 against Jelena Jankovic while there were also wins for eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova, in-form Kristina Mladenovic, Sam Stosur and 18-year-old American Cici Bellis.