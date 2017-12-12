Ireland’s swimmers get their European Championships campaign underway in Copenhagen this Wednesday with nine of the ten in action on the opening day of competition.

The European Short Course (25m) Championships will take place in a purpose-built pool at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen from 13-17 December and Brendan Hyland and Calum Bain will be the first Irish competitors in action in the 100m butterfly on Wednesday followed by World Junior champion Mona McSharry in the 50m breaststroke.

Ahead of the European Short Course Championships, @johnkennymedia caught up with teenage swimming sensation @monamcsharry pic.twitter.com/HkASVQOPzT — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 12, 2017

Breaststroke bronze medallist at the 2015 event Alex Murphy will swim the heats of that event with Rio 2016 Olympian Nicholas Quinn and World University Games finalist Darragh Greene, while Jordan Sloan will swim the 400m freestyle.

Sloan will be feeling confident this week after securing a nomination time for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the 200m freestyle on Saturday.

World Junior silver medallist Conor Ferguson competes in the 200m backstroke and Danielle Hill is the fastest Irish female ever to swim in the short course pool as she takes on the 100m backstroke as her first event.

Hill was in fine form at the weekend winning four titles, setting a new Irish Record and securing Commonwalth Games nomination time at the Ulster Championships.

With Hill and McSharry on the team, it means that Ireland will have a mixed 200m medley relay competing for the first time at senior level to sit alongside the men's 200m medley relay.