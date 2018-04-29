Dundalk v St Patrick’s Athletic, Oriel Park, 7:45pm

These sides go into the clash at Oriel Park on the back of mental blows. The Lilywhites suffered a first defeat of the season against Cork City on a testing night.

Pat’s had looked set to kick their challenge of the top four into gear when taking a 2-0 lead over Bohemians, but a red card and the concession two late goals led to a draw.

Team News

Dundalk: Dundalk will be without the injured Karolis Chvedukas as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury while Sean Gannon is unlikely to feature after picking up a rib injury in the defeat to Cork on Friday.

St Patrick’s Athletic: The Saints will be without midfielder Ryan Brennan through suspension following his dismissal against Bohemians on Friday, while manager Liam Buckley must assess the fitness of several players. The details have not been provided.

Player/Gaffer Talk

Dane Massey (Dundalk): "It was a disappointing result for us on Friday night. They only had two shots on target all night and one went in. That makes it even worse. It’s frustrating considering we had numerous chances on the night ourselves.

"It was a frustrating game to play in because of the way they play. They camp on the edge of their box and they play a very direct style. We knew that going down there.

"We have St Patrick’s Athletic now. We have played them twice already this season and they have both been very close games. They have both been draws in the two competitions so we want to win.

"They are a good side and we have seen that. It’s good to have a game this close after the loss to put things right so hopefully we can put in a good performance at Oriel and get back to winning ways.

Liam Buckley (St Patrick’s Athletic): "I thought for the first 50 minutes of the game on Friday, there was only one team in the ascendancy and that was us.

"We started both halves really well with early goals, but unfortunately the sending off changed the game. Bohs were able to dominate possession after that and unfortunately we just couldn’t see it out."

"Stephen [Kenny] has added a lot of quality to his squad for this season so Dundalk will be strong whatever selections he makes.We have had a chance to see the video from their game last Friday against Cork and there was nothing in it.

"Dundalk will test us once again but we go there knowing we can compete against them and if we apply ourselves properly, there’s no reason why we cannot get a result."

Limerick v Derry City, Markets Field, 7.45pm

Limerick extended their lead over Bray Wanderers at the base of the table with a 1-0 win on Friday night, building on a draw with Shamrock Rovers.

Derry City’s run of six victories on the bounce has been followed with two draws against difficult opposition and they’ll be keen to get back to winning ways.

Team News

Limerick: Tommy Barrett is without Billy Dennehy and Cían Coleman (both suspended) and are monitoring the fitness of Shaun Kelly, Daniel Kearns and Conor Ellis.

Derry City: Gavin Peers is available again but there are doubts over both Ronan Curtis and Conor McDermott. Ronan Hale is continuing to recover from injury too.

Gaffer Talk

Tommy Barrett (Limerick): "It’s nice to get back to winning ways. Obviously, we need to win more games. I’ll go back to it again – people were writing us off completely at the start of the year, saying we were going to get relegated and relegation fodder, and were we going to win a game.

"I believe that the lads are working hard and they’ve worked hard all along. With the amount of injuries we’ve had and the players we’ve had out, I think we’re doing reasonably well."

Kenny Shiels (Derry City): "We weren’t at our best at times on Friday night against Shamrock Rovers and we’ve set ourselves some fairly high standards recently which we can’t afford to let slip.

"We need to get something from this game to keep the pressure on the teams around us. It will be far from easy because Limerick’s last two games have seen them get a point in Tallaght and then win in Bray- those are two very good results."

Sligo Rovers v Bray Wanderers, The Showgrounds, 7.45pm

This is a big game for the Seagulls after seeing their small resurgence suffer a setback in losing to Limerick.

Sligo are next in the table, with an eight-point advantage as things stand, and have found a small bit of form with respectable draws against St Patrick’s Athletic and Waterford.

Defeat for Bray would make it even harder to avoid the drop at this early stage, but Sligo have recorded just one win in The Showgrounds all season.

Team News

Sligo Rovers: Kyle Callan-McFadden, David Cawley and Adam Morgan serve one-game suspensions. Patrick McClean and Gary Boylan are doubtful with injury.

Michael Schlingermann is ruled out with injury. Seamus Sharkey returned to the squad on Friday after injury.

Bray Wanderers: Not available

Gaffer Talk

Gerard Lyttle (Sligo Rovers): "The performance was very good in Waterford. We deserved the point. We reacted well as the half went on and fully merited to go in level. One of the most pleasing things was we had to reshuffle because of injuries going into the game, and then twice during it with Gary going off and then Kyle being sent off. It didn’t knock us back and we kept battling to get the result.

"Our results away from home have been good. Now that we’re back in The Showgrounds we want to add to our points total here. We have to win matches and turn these performances into a run of points. The progress we are making will not count for much without wins."

Graham Kelly (Bray Wanderers): Not available

Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm

It’s a big night for Stephen Bradley as his side welcome champions Cork City to Tallaght.

A morale-boosting performance against Derry City last Friday has eased some pressure, but victories are imperative to keep Bradley in the position.

City are top of the table by three points after edging out rivals Dundalk last Friday.

Team News

Shamrock Rovers: Dan Carr is suspended. Bradley reports "one or two knocks from the weekend but nobody is ruled out right now."

Cork City: Johnny Dunleavy is continuing his return from injury but is still some weeks away from a return to the squad. Other than that, Caulfield expects to have a full squad to choose from.

Gaffer Talk

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers): "I think people have read a lot into a couple of bad results. We didn't become a bad team overnight and we showed that on Friday. We were just frustrated that we didn't win the game. The group are feeling good and the confidence wasn't an issue. The Limerick game should have been over at half-time. When we watched it back we'd played well but the scoreline put a damper on it. It was pleasing to see that carry into Friday against Derry where there was a lot of really positive stuff. We need to carry that into Monday now.

John Caulfield (Cork City): "To be fair to Rovers; we have watched their matches and they were desperately unlucky against Dundalk, they certainly deserved a draw. On Friday night against Derry, they missed three very good chances.

The team that Shamrock Rovers have had since the start of the season is still there and they still have top players, like Greg Bolger, Ronan Finn, Graham Burke, Gary Shaw, Brandon Miele, Sean Kavanagh… these are all exciting players.

"I am sure they are relishing us going up there. We know they will see this as a massive opportunity being at home, but we have to concentrate on ourselves and make sure that we give a high level of performance.

"They have had a bit of a blip lately, but they have probably been unlucky not to get a draw with Dundalk and a win against Derry, so we know they are a very good side"

Bohemians v Waterford FC, Dalymount Park, 7.45pm

Bohs had a real lift on Friday after coming from two goals down to rescue a point against St Patrick’s Athletic. But with just three wins so far, it's high-time Keith Long's men started putting more on the board.

Waterford visit after being held by Sligo Rovers. They will see this as a game to return to form having struggled in recent weeks apart from a win over Bray.

Team News

Bohemians: Paddy Kavanagh serves an additional one-match ban for his red card against Derry a fortnight ago.

Captain Derek Pender (calf) and Karl Moore (knee) remain out alongside long-term absentees Ryan Swan (cruciate) and Cristian Magerusan (metatarsal).

Shane Supple (knee) and Rob Cornwall (back) are considered doubtful but Danny Grant (hamstring) returns.

Waterford: Team news to follow

Gaffer Talk

Keith Long (Bohemians): "Waterford will be very tough opponents. They're third in the league for a reason.

"They've beaten us down in the RSC already. We felt we should have got something out of that game but we know we have to be at our very best.

"We were off the pace in the first half. St Pat's were first to everything at times.

"It sounds like I'm hitting pause, rewind and repeat every week but we simply have to cut out these errors.

"We need to tighten up. We've fallen behind in too many games.

"We conceded early in both halves and again that gave us another uphill struggle."

Alan Reynolds (Waterford): To follow