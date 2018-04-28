Arsene Wenger insists he has no regrets at spurning the advances of Manchester United to succeed Alex Ferguson as manager.

The Frenchman is preparing for his final visit to Old Trafford on Sunday as Arsenal manager, a battleground where for years he was the main rival to Ferguson during a decorated period for the Red Devils.

Former Manchester United chairman Martin Edwards revealed in his 2017 autobiography that he held talks with Wenger over replacing Ferguson at Old Trafford when the Scot originally announced he would retire in 2002.

Ferguson changed his mind and would stay for another 11 years while Wenger, at the time of Edwards' book launch, said Arsenal's "values" meant he would not have taken the job anyway.

He added to those comments when asked ahead of his final trip to Old Trafford if he regretted never managing United: "No, because Arsenal is the love of my life," he said.

"I turned many clubs down to stay here and face the challenge when we built the stadium. I don't regret that because I see my life and what is important to me.

"Yes, I speak to everybody. Yes, I met Martin Edwards but many people came to see me in my home. But I was loyal to this club."

The 68-year-old was also asked about his acrimonious relationship with current United manager Jose Mourinho, which has seen a number of unsavoury spats with Mourinho since the Portuguese took over at Chelsea in 2004 - with the rivalry between the pair often leading to verbal - and sometimes physical - altercations.

Wenger had not beaten Mourinho in a competitive fixture until a 2-0 win over Manchester United towards the end of last season.

Wenger was asked about Mourinho's kind words and whether he felt an unlikely friendship could be struck up at some point.

"It depends," he said.

"I respect him of course...you should give me a little bit of peace for my final weeks and not try to push me into another confrontation.

"I want to go peacefully, and with Mourinho now because he is a great manager. I say goodbye to everyone. In France we say au revoir which means you might see me again."