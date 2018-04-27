Waterford FC dropped points at home for the first time this season as a resolute Sligo Rovers side dug in for a draw at the RSC.

The Blues had taken an early lead through an own goal from returning Sligo skipper Kyle Callan-McFadden but Raffaele Cretaro's header right at the conclusion of the opening half ensured the visitors would make the long-journey home with at least a point.

Waterford had an ideal start in the seventh minute when Paul Keegan's in-swinging corner landed in the cramped goalmouth before bouncing into the net off of McFadden, and Alan Reynolds' side continued to control the game as the half progressed.

Despite their possession, the Blues failed to test Mitchell Beeney in the Sligo net. Midway through the half Courtney Duffus swung the ball wide to Garry Comerford but, having controlled the full-back's cross with his chest, Duffus' deflected effort was the closest they got to extending the lead.

Rovers' enjoyed their best spell of the game after the half-hour mark. Two last-ditch Kenny Browne tackles prevented Greg Greg Moorhouse from firing at Vigouroux's goal and Eduardo Pinceli produced an acrobatic overhead effort which was straight at the keeper.

The visitors nabbed a deserved equaliser just as the half concluded when Cretaro nodded in the Brazilian's corner kick at the near post.





While Rovers looked more comfortable as the second half began, Waterford nearly went back in front after Duffus earned a free kick from Calum Waters following some good work on the left hand side. Captain Keegan's delivery was met by David Webster but his header was blocked on its way towards the goal.

On the hour mark, they were offered another glorious chance to move back in front when Cretaro's underhit backpass was intercepted by top-scorer Duffus. Having rounded Beeney, the on-loan Oldham Athletic striker stroked the ball towards goal but John Mahon slid in to keep the scores level.

Waterford were back on the front foot and they received a further boost when McFadden was given a second yellow in the 70th minute but their numerical advantage lasted less than five minutes.

This is the 17th different @SSEAirtricityLg season in which @RaffCretaro has scored. A total of 70 goals in 466 games. — A Game Of Two Halves (@gametwohalves) April 27, 2018

As Keegan prepared to deliver another menacing corner, an off the ball incident between Webster and Jack Keaney led to the Waterford centre back being shown his side's fourth red-card of the season.

The Blues fared better with the extra space following the two red cards but they couldn't snatch a winner, with Gavan Holohan's glancing header wide the closest they came to maintaining their 100% home record in front of 2,173 fans.

Waterford FC: Lawrence Vigouroux; John Kavanagh, Kenny Browne, David Webster (sent off, 74), Derek Daly; Paul Keegan (C); Bastien Hery, Stanley Aborah (Rory Feely, 81); Faysel Kasmi; Izzy Akinade (Dean O'Halloran, 81), Courtney Duffus.

Substitutes: Niall Corbet (GK), Sander Puri, Gavan Holohan, John Martin, Dean O'Halloran, Rory Feely, Dylan Barnett.

Sligo Rovers: Mitchell Beeney; Kyle Callan-McFadden (C) (sent off, 70), John Mahon, Patrick McClean (Regan Donelon, 45), Calum Waters; Gary Boylan (Adam Wixted, 36); Jack Keaney; Rhys McCabe, Eduardo Pinceli, Raffaele Cretaro (Caolan McAleer, 67); Greg Moorhouse.

Substitutes: Edward McGinty (GK), Regan Donelon, Ally Roy, Caolan McAleer, Adam Wisted, Seamus Sharkey, Lewis Morrisson.

Referee: Robert Harvey