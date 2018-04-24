Merseyside Police have announced that a man has been arrested following an assault which took place before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Roma at Anfield.

Reports suggested that a Reds supporter had been attacked before the match, which Liverpool went on to win 5-2.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We can confirm a man has been arrested following an assault near to the Albert public house earlier this evening.

"He has been taken to a police station where he will be interviewed by detectives.

"The 53-year-old victim is currently being treated for his injuries."

The incident happened at around 7.35pm on Tuesday evening, shortly before kick-off in the match.

Clips posted to Twitter showed clashes between supporters, ambulances in attendance and suggestions that a group of Roma fans had used belts as weapons.

There was an increased police presence around the stadium after Manchester City's team bus had its windows smashed by bottles and cans prior to the quarter-final earlier this month.

The team arrivals passed with no repeat but there were plenty of red flares despite specific requests from the authorities not to bring such pyrotechnics.

Liverpool fans were even pictured waving flares from the roof of a police van, though with no apparent aggravation.

Liverpool City Council had provided police with mobile CCTV prior to the match.