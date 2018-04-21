Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane kept Aston Villa’s slim hopes of automatic promotion back to the Premier League alive as he scored the first of four in his side’s 4-0 victory over Ipswich.

The Cork native grabbed the opening goal of the 4-0 rout of Mick McCarthy’s former side and Steve Bruce’s Villa now sit in fourth place, three points behind second-placed Fulham, while Cardiff City sit in third place, one point clear of Villa with two games in hand.

And while one Ireland midfielder is looking upwards, the doom and gloom of relegation was confirmed for another as Aiden McGeady’s Sunderland were consigned to League 1, following a disappointing home defeat to fellow strugglers Burton Albion.

John O’Shea and Marc Wilson were also in the starting XI for Chris Coleman’s side.

Matt Doherty will be playing Premier League football next season with Wolves and the west midlands club celebrated in style by securing the league title with a 4-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers.

The Ireland international, who made his senior debut in last month’s international friendly defeat to Turkey, played the 90 minutes at the Macron Stadium.

Callum O’Dowda and David Meyler’s clubs were involved in the game of the day as Bristol City needed a 90th minute striker to secure a point in a ten-goal thriller at Ashton Gate.

Ireland midfielder O’Dowda has recently returned from injury and started the game and played 66 minutes before being replaced with his side winning 4-2.

Meyler was on the bench for Hull but was not involved as his side secured their Championship status with a vital point.

John Egan’s Brentford kept their play-off hopes alive with a 2-1 victory over QPR. The west London side are just one point off a place in the top six and will need to maintain their form in the final two league games of the season.

Alan Judge was not involved for Brentford, while Ireland Under-21 international came off the bench for QPR for the final 20 minutes.

Darren Randolph helped his Middlesbrough side to a 2-1 win over Derby county to put the Teeside club in with a great shout of making the play-offs. Richard Keogh was on the losing side and now the Rams are on the wrong side of the play-off cut-off, one point behind Millwall in seventh place.

Preston will need results to go their way in the final weeks of the Championship if they are to have a chance of making the play-off.

Sean Maguire, Alan Browne and Greg Cunningham were all involved in Saturday’s scoreless draw with Norwich, while Wes Hoolahan was an unused sub for the Canaries.

In League One, former Sligo Rovers boss Paul Cook clinched promotion to the Championship with Wigan thanks to a convincing 4-0 victory over Fleetwood at Highbury.

Fleetwood's new head coach Joey Barton watched on from the stands as the side he will take over on 2 June were not strong enough against the champions elect, who steamrolled them in the second half.