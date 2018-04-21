The Europa League trophy Arsene Wenger will hope to end his Arsenal reign with was stolen and quickly recovered on Friday.

Appearing at a sponsor's event at Leon in Mexico, the silverware went missing, only to be reclaimed shortly after.

The trophy - which will be presented to one of Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg or Marseille after the Europa League final in Lyon - did not suffer any damage.

On Friday, Wenger confirmed he will leave the Gunners this summer, ending a 22-year association with the club.

The 68-year-old's position has come under intense scrutiny over the past 18 months due to repeated failings in the Premier League and Champions League.

The Frenchman has lifted the FA Cup in three of the last four seasons but that has not been enough to appease some supporters and Wenger, whose side are set to compete against Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals next week, confirmed his decision to step down.

"After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season," he said.