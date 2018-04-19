Waterford FC have confirmed that the suspensions handed down to Bastien Hery and Stanley Aborah following the melee against Cork City have been partially reduced.

The club made submissions to the FAI Independent Appeals Committee in relation to the incident, with Hery’s suspension down from four to three games and Aborah’s from six to four games.

The club have welcomed the decision of the committee.

It means the players will be able to return to league action at the end of next week.