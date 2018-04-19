Brendan Rodgers insists he could not be happier as he closes in on his second Ladbrokes Premiership triumph with Celtic.

The Hoops will clinch a seventh consecutive title if they beat Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman revealed his mood, which will be music to the ears of the Parkhead faithful, while speaking at the club's Lennoxtown training complex.

"There is still a lot of work for me to do, to achieve, on the pitch and off the pitch," the Celtic boss said.

"But you can only do that if you are happy and for me I couldn't be happier at this club.

"The support I get from the board, it is all very aligned, very clear and that allows me to work in confidence.

"And that gives the stability to the team and for the staff and everyone, we can all move forward.

"I am looking to the next step to take and already we are thinking how we can improve for next year, how can we be better in our form and game, in all aspects."

The former Swansea and Liverpool boss is also on the verge of an unprecedented consecutive treble.

William Hill Scottish Cup final opponents Motherwell are standing in the way of Rodgers taking a sixth domestic trophy in two years once the championship is wrapped up.

"I couldn't have wished for it to have gone any better," he said of his time in Glasgow. "You always hope you come into a club and make an impact.

"What is important for us that we could start quickly but that is all down to the players and their ability to learn and take on board and they have been absolutely fantastic.

"I talk to them about this ferocious intent to keep developing and I see that every day so they can then take it on to the field. It has been a joy to see that and we want to continue with that."

Hibs boss Neil Lennon won the first three of Celtic's six successive league titles to date when he was in charge of the Parkhead club.

The former Hoops skipper can postpone Saturday's Celtic celebrations as he looks to take his side above Rangers and Aberdeen into second place.

"Knowing Neil as I do, he will be doing everything he can to possibly can to do that," said Rodgers, mindful of the two 2-2 draws Hibs have played out against his side in four meetings this season.

"He has his professional pride as well, he wants his team, who have been great this year for him, to continue with their challenge in the league.

"So it is probably the most difficult game we could have had to play. We respect that and get ready for it."