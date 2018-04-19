Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has signed up with Roc Nation Sports, the sports management company founded by pop star Jay Z.

The Belgian becomes the second professional footballer - after Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng - to link up with Roc Nation, who represent several top US sports stars across baseball, basketball and American football.

Lukaku came off the bench to score the second goal in United's 2-0 defeat of Bournemouth last night, producing a hand symbol synonymous with Jay Z during his celebration.

The rapper has actually filed legal documents to trademark the diamond symbol.

Lukaku's 16th league goal of the season - and his seventh Premier League goal in six meetings with the Cherries - gave the Red Devils a comfortable win ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham.

Back in February, he aired his frustration at a perceived lack of respect for his achievements. arguing: "I started playing when I was 16. Year in, year out people expect 20 goals from me. I've been doing it for 10 years straight, so I think I've proved myself.

"You expect a bit more respect but it's the situation we're in. I don't listen to it. I just want to improve and show the people what I can do on the pitch."