At the age of 23, Irish footballer Brian Leniihan has been forced to retire from the game on medical advice.

Since joining Hull from Cork City in 2014, Lenihan has had an injury-plagued spell in English football.

In a statement on Twitter, the player has now relectantly called time on his career.

Brian Lenihan statement:

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone associated with Hull City AFC for the care and support I have received over the past four years. From a medical point of view the staff have gone above and beyond for me and for that I will be forever grateful!

In light of events late last year, it is with deep regret that I have had to retire from Professional Football. Having to retire at 23 is something I did not foresee.. but such is life! This decision does not come lightly but due to the medical advice I have received it is an action that needs to be taken for my own wellbeing.

Sometimes in life you need to give up on a life long dream to ensure you live a happy and more fulfilling life!

Much Love Brian Lenihan

Lenihan last played for Hull back in August when he featured in a 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Doncaster Rovers.

On the international stage, he was capped at U21 level and featured in the senior squad for the Euro 2016 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Germany.