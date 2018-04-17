Tottenham's pursuit of Champions League football suffered a minor setback as they squandered a lead to draw at Brighton.

Spurs had the chance to move 10 points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea in the battle for a top-four finish and they appeared on course to do so when Harry Kane broke the deadlock early in the second half.

However, Pascal Gross converted a penalty two minutes later to deny them victory and boost the home side's hopes of Premier League survival.

The draw leaves Brighton eight points clear of the relegation zone ahead of an unenviable final four fixtures against seventh-placed Burnley, Manchester United, champions Manchester City and free-scoring Liverpool.

Gross admitted Brighton were not taking Premier League survival for granted despite reaching 36 points, eight above the drop zone.

Gross told Sky Sports: "We had a bad period the last few games. We showed that we have good character as a team.

"We know we need more points, we showed great character that we can take points in every game. We do it today, we will see, we keep going."

Gross conceded that Spurs had taken advantage of poor defending when they scored.

He said: "The goal was a very bad mistake from us, a stupid goal."