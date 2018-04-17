Derry City 3-1 Bohemians. Watch all the goals and highlights from the Brandywell on a night when the Candystripes stated their European claims. #soccerrepublic #greatestleagueintheworld #loi pic.twitter.com/wO3wxMykza

Goals from Aaron McEneff, Rory Patterson and Nicky Low capped off a fine display from Kenny Shiels' team, as they moved further clear in third place in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table.

City took the lead on 20 minutes as McEneff fired home his sixth goal of the season, as he did well to break through a few challenges on the edge of the box before firing home with his weaker left.

The visitors levelled matters six minutes later as the much talked about Dylan Watts finished superbly, lifting the ball over the out-rushing Gerard Doherty, after Philip Gannon's defensive splitting pass created the opening.

After that it was all Derry and Bohemians were reduced to ten men on 56 minutes as Paddy Kavanagh's dangerous tackle on Curtis resulted in a straight red card from referee Rob Rogers.

It only took City a minute to take full advantage of their extra man as Hale's wonderful shot was kept out by Supple, but Patterson was on hand to fire home the loose ball.

Supple rounded things off with the third goal inside injury time.