Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley made no excuses for his side’s defeat to Bray at the Carlisle Grounds and admits that his team must now show real character to bounce back after losing three league games in a row.

The Hoops were beaten 1-0 by the bottom side just three days after losing the Dublin derby against rivals Bohemians, and while Bradley saw some improvements in his side’s performance at the Wicklow venue, the Rovers manager admitted his side need to regroup and go again on Friday.

"It’s very disappointing," Bradley told RTÉ Sport. "Third defeat in a row, we need to show a bit of character and bounce back on Friday.

"The goal we gave away was unbelieveable. We just gave away a terribly bad goal.

"No excuses. They had the same recovery time as us. I thought we were better than we were on Friday, we showed a little bit more."

And while Bradley believes that the always vocal Rovers fans have every right to be upset with their side’s recent form, he feels that it is up to the squad as a unit to regroup and bounce back on Friday as they entertain Limerick at Tallaght Stadium.

"I’m sure they’re upset, angry, frustrated everything that we are as well, and they have every right to be.

"We need to come and win games like this, and we didn’t. We deserve all the criticism we get from fans at the moment.

"We have got to stay together. We were really good against Dundalk, lost. We were poor against Bohs and lost, and we were a little bit better tonight, but we still lost the game. We need to get together, regroup and go again on Friday.

"You lose three games in a row at any club, but especially at this club, I deserve to get criticised, and so do the players. As a group we deserve that, so we have to stand up and take that on the chin, regroup and go again on Friday."

Rovers finished the game with ten men and while Bradley admitted that he did not see the incident, red card recipient, Dan Carr, believes that he was hard done by with the dismissal.

"Dan is adamant that he didn’t touch him. I didn’t see it. The ball is there and he had toe-poked the ball."