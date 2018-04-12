Bray Wanderers v Dundalk

It's top versus bottom at the Carlisle Ground as the league's strugglers Bray Wanderers host Dundalk.

Bray, who parted company with manager Dave Mackey during the week, are still in search of their first win of the season and have taken just one point from their first nine games.

Dundalk have yet to lose this term and head the table on goal difference from surprise package Waterford.

Team news

Bray Wanderers: No team news available

Dundalk: Karolis Chvedukas remains sidelined with an ankle problem, Dean Jarvis has a calf problem and Gary Rogers is still recovering from the calf tear he suffered against Bohemians.

Brian Gartland returns to contention after playing 120 minutes on Monday evening against St. Patrick’s Athletic. Sean Hoare may return after a groin injury.

Gaffer/player talk

Stephen O'Donnell (Dundalk): "Bray have taken points off us in the previous few years, even on the opening day of this season so we know how difficult it could be down there. We are focused on making sure things don’t repeat themselves.

"We are top of the league on goal difference. It’s not something we want to relinquish. We want to drive on and go clear. Hopefully we can do that now starting on Friday night ahead of what will be a hectic schedule."

Cork City v St Patrick's Athletic

Champions Cork welcome St Patrick's Athletic to Turner's Cross, hoping to recover from a surprise defeat to Wateford last time out.

The Saints recorded a win in their last league game, with a 5-0 home victory over Bray Wanderers, while their last away game saw them narrowly lose out to Derry City at the Brandywell.

Team news

Cork City: Johnny Dunleavy is continuing his return from injury while Alan Bennett’s fitness is being assessed. Garry Buckley and Steven Beattie miss out through suspension.

St Patrick's Athletic: St Pat's have a full squad available.

Gaffer talk

John Caulfield (Cork): "We are at home; we’ve played nine matches so far, only three of which have been at home, so now we have a couple of home games to see if we can make our home form count. We have won our three home games so far and we want to continue that form.

"We know that St. Pat’s are in a good run of form at the moment, but it is really about ourselves and getting back to playing well, creating chances and trying to take them, and defending better than we did last week."

Liam Buckley (St Pat's): "We are facing an excellent Cork City side on Friday night and travelling to Turner's Cross is always a very challenging prospect.

"We had a very close game with Cork City on the opening night of the season in Inchicore and we have to go into this game with the belief that we can get a result."

Waterford v Derry City

The league's surprise package go up against one of the division's form sides when Waterford host Derry City.

Waterford are level with leaders Cork City at the top, with only goal difference separating the two sides.

Derry, meanwhile, come in on the back of four league wins on the bounce and will be eager to extend that run against Waterford.

Team news

Waterford: Bastien Héry and Stanley Aborah both miss out due to long-term suspension. The Blues have no injury concerns.

Derry City: Nicky Low and Ronan Curtis are very doubtful after picking up knocks while Darren Cole remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Team talk

Kenny Shiels (Derry manager): "Our only concern at the minute is Waterford tomorrow night and you only have to look at the start they’ve made to see what we’re up against. We lost down there at the start of the season but as I said before going to Sligo last weekend, we’re in much better shape now than we were then."

"The sides above us keep on winning so we’re maybe coming in under the radar a bit. I don’t mind that at all but if we keep doing what we’re doing that will change."

Rory Feely (Waterford defender): "It was a great performance that saw us beat Derry on the opening day of the season so we’ll be looking for a similar result in this game.

"We know that Derry have improved and they play a good brand of football since the return to the Brandywell so we know that they’ll make life very difficult for us.

"I know that we are going to be forced into a couple of changes but with the squad we have we shouldn’t see much change to the way we play. It’s great to be joint top of the table but we will just take it one game at a time and see where it takes us."

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians

Bohemians travel to Tallaght for their second clash with Shamrock Rovers, having claimed an impressive win over their Dublin rivals on the league's opening day.

It's been a struggle for the Gypsies since that game as they've won just once more in the league and are looking for consistency.

Rovers themselves have had their share of issues, particularly at the back and while they're still in touch at the top, five points off the pace, they've already lost four times.

Team news

Shamrock Rovers: Joey O’Brien will return to the squad following an injury but Sean Boyd is still another week away. Trevor Clarke could be back sooner than expected from a knee ligament injury. Clarke had surgery on Wednesday and Rovers are hoping he could be back before the end of the season.

Bohemians: Dan Casey is ruled out after suffering concussion against Limerick. Skipper Derek Pender (calf) trained this week but is regarded as a doubt as are Dan Byrne (groin) and John Ross Wilson (illness).

But Rob Cornwall (back), Paddy Kavanagh (hamstring) and Kevin Devaney (virus) come back into contention.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers): "It's a big game, we know that. If we come ready to play like we did last week and have done for most of the season then we'll be fine.

"The players know it's a big game, players like Sean [his first derby] have heard a lot of talk about it. They know it'll be a good atmosphere here and that it'll be a tough game. Bohs will come to play and fight for 90 minutes. We've had them watched the last few games and they've been unlucky."

Keith Long (Bohemians): "It's not always the prettiest spectacle, the priority for both teams is always the result.

"Rovers will have been hurting after us coming from behind to beat them the last time so as a team, we have to be prepared for a backlash. But our focus has to be on ourselves and our own performance.

"We expect a big vocal travelling crowd and both team and supporters will be looking to get the result."