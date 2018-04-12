Juventus suffered a heartwrenching night at the Bernabeu on Wednesday as the Italian side fought back from a 3-0 first leg defeat to level matters with Real Madrid, and were within minutes of taking the tie into extra time as they led by the same scoreline going into injury time in the quarter-final encounter.

The rest, as they say, is history, as a last-gasp Cristiano Ronaldo penalty secured the victory for the home side.

Look back on all the highlights, analysis and post-match interviews from last night's battle at the Bernabeu.





