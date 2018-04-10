Harry Kane will not have to wait long to find out whether he scored his 25th Premier League goal of the season against Stoke last weekend.

The Tottenham striker claimed he had touched in Christian Eriksen's free-kick with his shoulder for Spurs' second goal in the 2-1 victory but it was awarded to the Dane.

Kane said: "I swear on my daughter's life that I touched the ball, but there's nothing I can do. If they (the Premier League) turn it around, they turn it around. If they take my word, they take my word."

Tottenham have appealed to the Premier League to have the goal given to Kane and the issue was being looked at on Tuesday, with a decision likely to be made by Wednesday.

Kane has not scored since February 25 - with his momentum stalled by an ankle injury - and his tally of 24 Premier League goals puts him five behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

Kane remains confident he can pip Salah irrespective of how the appeal turns out, saying: "I still believe I can. Whatever happens, there are still games to go. I've got to focus on my game. I can't control what he does," he said.

"Obviously as a striker, it would be great to win the Golden Boot again and I will keep working hard from now until the end of the season."

Tottenham have six league games left, with the their next clash coming against Manchester City on Saturday, while Liverpool have five matches remaining.