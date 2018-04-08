Antoine Griezmann forced a 1-1 derby draw between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Bernabeu but neither Spanish giant will be satisfied with a share of the points as Barcelona close in on the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock early in the second half, briefly drawing reigning champions Real to within 13 points of runaway leaders Barca, but Griezmann equalised four minutes later.

Taking a solitary point means Atletico are 11 behind Barcelona and it looks unlikely they will chase the Catalans down over the remaining seven games of the season.

Keylor Navas saved from Diego Costa when Atletico first came knocking and the Costa Rica goalkeeper repeated the trick shortly before half-time.

Ronaldo silenced the Rojiblancos fans by volleying home the opener from a Gareth Bale cross in the 53rd minute but Atletico were not rattled and promptly levelled through Griezmann.

The France international was lurking when the ball spilled to him in the Real box and he celebrated his goal by performing the 'Take the L' dance from popular video game Fortnite.

Navas stopped Atletico coming from behind to win by denying Koke and Saul Niguez's effort in the 71st minute went just wide.

Earlier, Levante put breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone after a last-gasp 2-1 win over Las Palmas despite finishing with nine men at Ciutat de Valencia.

Coke gave the hosts the lead in the 35th minute but it was cancelled out five minutes after half-time by David Garcia.

Las Palmas found themselves with a man advantage four minutes from time when Coke was shown a second yellow card.

But it was Levante who found the winner two minutes into stoppage time through Jose Campana, and there was still time for Ruben Rochina to be sent off.

The result moved Levante 10 points ahead of their opponents and eight clear of the bottom three.

Mikel Oyarzabal struck twice as Real Sociedad romped to a 5-0 home victory over Girona.

Sociedad were fast out of the blocks and took an 11th-minute lead when Sergio Canales drilled a long-range left-footed shot past keeper Yassine Bounou.

They doubled their advantage 10 minutes before the break when Adnan Januzaj, who had twice gone close earlier, ran on to midfielder Ruben Pardo's through-ball and fired into the bottom corner.

They turned the screw following David Zurutuza's introduction as a 64th-minute replacement for Pardo, with the newcomer providing a hat-trick of assists to supply Oyarzabal with a double and another for fellow substitute Juanmi in something of a rout for the home side.