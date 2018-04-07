Liverpool survived a late spell of Everton pressure to stretch their record unbeaten run in Merseyside derbies to 17 games after a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park that consolidated their hold on third place in the Premier League.



Neither Mo Salah nor Roberto Firmino featured in a Liverpool starting line-up that included five changes from the one that faced Manchester City in midweek but Juergen Klopp's side still had the better of the game with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford pulling off impressive first-half saves from Solanke, Milner and Van Dyke.



Liverpool keeper Loris Karius also had to be at his best to deal with a curling shot from the otherwise ineffectual Yannick Bolasie although Everton seldom showed the forward momentum to threaten his goal.



Wayne Rooney looked unhappy to be substituted for the fit-again Idrissa Gueye early in the second half but the impetus remained with Liverpool, who brought on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Firmino, until a frantic final 10 minutes in which Seamus Coleman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin went close to grabbing an unlikely winner for the home side.

Karius admitted his side were "hanging on" at the end.

He said on Sky Sports: "I thought we did really well first half and at the start of the second half. At the end Everton pushed on and we were hanging on a bit. We wanted the three points, but a draw was a fair result."

Karius appears to have established himself as Liverpool's first-choice keeper ahead of Simon Mignolet and says he is not fussed by any question marks over that position at Anfield.

"I don't feel like I'm on trial," he said. "If I believe everything that's said we'd have 10 keepers at the club next season."

Pickford, who was watched by England manager Gareth Southgate, said: "The first feeling is we got the clean sheet which we've been drilling for a while."

Everton manager Sam Allardyce defended his decision to take off Rooney, which he said was down to the need for "fresh legs" in midfield.



"I make the decisions and I thought we did the right thing to make those changes to give us a better chance," he said.



The result means that both league games between the old rivals have been drawn this season following the 1-1 at Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur can displace Liverpool in third place if they beat Stoke City by five goals or more.