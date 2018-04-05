Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow

Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette each scored twice as Mesut Ozil put on a Europa League masterclass to overwhelm CSKA Moscow and all but book Arsenal's place in the semi-finals.

Arsene Wenger knows winning this competition is the only realistic way his side can get back into the Champions League as they sit 13 points adrift of the Premier League's top four.

He named his strongest side, with Petr Cech returning in goal, and they showed far too much for their Russian visitors with first-half braces for Ramsey and Lacazette sealing a comfortable 4-1 win ahead of the return leg.

Reported Arsenal target Aleksandr Golovin had equalised for Moscow with a stunning free-kick but Viktor Goncharenko's side were guilty of spurning several other decent chances and have it all to do in a week's time.

Atletico Madrid showed why they are one of the competition favourites with a comfortable 2-0 win over Sporting Lisbon.

The Spanish side needed just 23 seconds to break the deadlock as Diego Costa pounced on a defensive mistake from Sebastian Coates before laying off to Koke who finished smartly from close range.

Bas Dost and Gelson Martins came close to an equaliser for Sporting but Atletico doubled their advantage five minutes before half-time when Saul's reverse pass was miscontrolled by Jeremy Mathieu into the path of Antoine Griezmann, who confidently tucked away his 17th goal of 2018.

Diego Godin thought he extended the host's lead but his effort was correctly chalked off for offside during the second half as Atletico eased to victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Lazio edged out a six-goal thriller at the Stadio Olimpico as they saw off Salzburg in an entertaining first leg in Rome.

The hosts were in front after eight minutes through Lazio captain Senad Lulic when he slotted home Dusan Basta cross.

However, Basta was at fault as Valon Berisha equalised from the penalty spot after the wing-back hauled down Munas Dabbur, but Marco Parolo regained the lead for Lazio four minutes after the restart with a neat backheel finish.

Salzburg levelled once again through Takumi Minamino's well-taken finish - who scored one minute after coming on as a substitute - but Felipe Anderson and Ciro Immobile quickly fired Lazio back in front to earn.

RB Leipzig hold a narrow advantage over Marseille following a hard-fought 1-0 triumph at the Red Bull Arena.

Germany international Timo Werner grabbed the only goal of the match in first half stoppage-time after he cut inside to fire low past Yohann Pele, not long after Bouna Sarr had hit the crossbar for the French side in a tight affair in Germany.