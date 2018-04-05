Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, Oriel Park, 7.30pm

Second meets fourth in the standout tie of the night (live blog on RTÉ.ie/sport, live on RTÉ2 television).

The Louth side have won five of their eight games so far and have yet to concede a goal. The Lilywhites come into the game on the back of a win at home to Bohemians last Friday.

The Dubliners are just two points behind in the standings but have played one game more. Their last game was a 1-0 win over Sligo.

Team news

Dundalk: The hosts will be without the services of goalkeeper Gary Rogers who has a torn calf muscle.

Karolis Chvedukas is out with an ankle injury while Brian Gartland is still recovering from Tonsillitis. Sean Hoare and Ronan Murray both come back into the squad after missing last week with groin and ankle injuries respectively.

Shamrock Rovers: Sean Boyd and Joey O'Brien remain out injured. Ally Gilchrist returns from suspension.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Kenny (Dundalk): "The players are playing really well at the moment. I feel that they have performed very well in recent weeks.

There’s a real cutting edge to the team and the players are working hard at the moment. They are showing some great team spirit at the moment and working hard for each other. "

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers): "We've done okay in the first round of games, we're frustrated that we didn't get points in certain games but it's a decent start. I think Friday will be no different to last year at Oriel Park, a tight game. They're a good side and so are we.

"They haven't conceded a goal and obviously we can change that on Friday. We just have to play to our levels. If we do that we're good enough to create chances against any team in the league. I think we've shown that in the league this year against every team."

Bohemians v Limerick, Dalymount Park, 7.45pm

Bohs welcome Limerick to Dalymount Park with both sides level on nine points with Keith Long's side nudging seventh place on goal difference.

The Gypsies are yet to keep a clean sheet this season in nine league games and two EA Sports Cup ties.

The Shannonsiders have gained just one point in their last five outings – that coming in a Munster Derby draw with leaders Cork City – with their failure to fire in front of goal causing concern, having netted just once in that period.

Team news

Bohemians: Derek Pender (calf), Kevin Devaney (virus), Philly Gannon (hamstring) and Rob Cornwall (back) are all sidelined.

Dan Byrne (groin), Keith Buckley (hamstring) and Paddy Kavanagh (hamstring) are doubts.

Long-term absentees Cristian Magerusan (metatarsal) and Ryan Swan (cruciate) remain out.

Limerick: Limerick manager Tommy Barrett is still monitoring a number of injuries including midfielder Eoin Wearen (groin) and forward Daniel Kearns (quad), while the game is likely to come too soon for striker Mark O’Sullivan (hand) who has been absent since February.

Gaffer talk

Keith Long: "There was a good Bohs crowd up in Dundalk and our supporters expected us to do better.

"But they are realistic too. Everyone knows now that with the ten-team league, now more than ever there aren't easy games.

"We want the fans on our side from the start again and the atmosphere to be right.

"If games are in the balance, the crowd can really play their part so we hope Dalymount is bouncing again and an intimidating place for teams to come and play."

Tommy Barrett: "Dalymount is a tough place to go. We’ll give it our best shot. There’s a long way to go; there are 36 games, we’re nine in. Of course, we’re going to try to win the game, and if we can’t win games, definitely away from home let’s try to get results.

"Bohs are a good side; they’re on the same amount of points as us, they have been in a sticky patch themselves before beating Bray, so I think it will be a difficult game for both sides."

St Patrick’s Athletic v Bray Wanderers, 7.45pm

The Saints will be looking to recover from recent defeats to both Shamrock Rovers and Derry City when they face a Bray side that find themselves bottom of the table.

Team news

St Pat’s: The Saints continue to have a full squad available with all players in full training ahead of the game.

Bray: Not issued

Gaffer talk

Liam Buckley (St Patrick’s Athletic): "We put in our best performance of the season against Derry and came away with no points. We created a number of chances in both halves and just needed to be that little bit more clinical in front of goal. One or two decisions did not go our way, but over a season you just have to hope those things even themselves out.

"We cannot dwell on the negatives, and instead have to look to repeat the things that went well and apply them in this game. Bray have been really unlucky in a few games this year, and really pushed us hard earlier in the season. We know we will have to perform well if we are to get anything from the game."

Waterford v Cork City, RSC, 7.45pm

At the beginning of the second series of matches, Waterford can go top of the league if they upset their Munster rivals.

City, however, are on the back of a 4-0 success over Bray Wanderers with Kieran Sadlier in top form.

Team news

Waterford: Dean O'Halloran and Rory Feely return from injury. Gavan Holohan is rated as highly doubtful after coming off injured against Limerick, while the Blues will also be without right back John Kavanagh who is unavailable due to his loan from Cork City. Izzy Akinade has returned to full fitness and will also be in contention.

Cork City: Johnny Dunleavy is still working his way back from long-term injury, but everyone else is available for selection.

Gaffer talk

Alan Reynolds (Waterford): "We have played them already so we know what they are about. They are a top side and they along with Dundalk are probably the best team in the country. But look we don’t fear anybody. We think that we are playing well and I think that we can beat anybody on our day.



"I think that we are a different team now to the one that lost to Cork earlier in the season. We seemed to have got our injured players back and so it’s good at the moment with a healthy competition for places.



"I was in the stand for the Rovers game and I couldn’t even get a seat so it just goes to show how much we have come on as a club. It’s great to see it and it’s unbelievable at the moment but its up to us to keep winning. We need the crowds to keep going and hopefully we’ll see that on Friday again."

John Caulfield (Cork City): "Waterford can play but they can mix it too and be quite physical, so they have a bit of everything really. It will be blustery down there because it is so open, and I expect it will be a right battle."

"It will be a cracking atmosphere and a real battle. They are at home and it will be a full house, and they will see that a win will put them top of the table, so there are a lot of incentives for them. I would imagine it will be a more open game (than the one at Turner’s Cross in February), as the home team I think they will come out."