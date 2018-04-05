Merseyside Police are conducting enquiries to identify those responsible for the attack on the Manchester City team bus at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Missiles were thrown at the vehicle as it arrived at the stadium ahead of the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool.

Match Commander Superintendent Paul White said: "We are aware that damage was caused to the Manchester City team bus as it approached Anfield stadium this evening ahead of the Liverpool v Manchester City match.

"Thankfully no one on the bus was injured, but injuries were caused to two of our officers when projectiles were thrown towards the bus. The officers and stewards are there to protect the public and keep them safe.

"This behaviour by a number of people who threw bottles, cans and pyrotechnics towards the bus is completely unacceptable and we will conduct enquiries to identify who was responsible and bring them to justice.

"We worked very closely with both clubs to ensure the safety of the public and the teams themselves, and it is disappointing to see that a number of people behaved in this appalling way."

Liverpool released a statement before the match apologising to City over the incident. The club said the priority was to "establish the facts and offer Manchester City whatever support is necessary".

City boss Pep Guardiola said after the game: "I didn't expect that. I am new here.

"Normally when the police know that is going to happen, they try to avoid it happening.

"The bus is destroyed. I didn't expect that a club as prestigious as Liverpool would do these kind of things.

"Of course, it is not Liverpool, it is the people. It was not only one, only two, only three. Hopefully it doesn't happen again."

Press Association Sport understands UEFA's disciplinary body is awaiting reports before deciding whether to open a case.

Despite the attack on the bus taking place in the streets surrounding Anfield there is scope for European football's governing body to take action should it deem to be somewhere the host club is in control of.

Article 16 of UEFA's regulations about order and security at matches states "host clubs and national associations are responsible for order and security both inside and around the stadium before, during and after matches.

"They are liable for incidents of any kind and may be subject to disciplinary measures and directives unless they can prove that they have not been negligent in any way in the organisation of the match."

However, the regulations also state all associations and clubs are liable for inappropriate behaviour on the part of their supporters and may be subject to disciplinary measures and directives, even if they can prove the absence of any negligence in relation to the organisation of the match, including a lack of order or discipline observed inside or around the stadium.