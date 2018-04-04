Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has apologised after Manchester City's team bus was pelted with bottles and fireworks as it made its way into Anfield for tonight's hotly-anticipated Champions League quarter-final first leg.

"I really don’t understand," said Klopp. "When we came through it was very positive, but we didn’t know because City was in front of us.

"For Liverpool FC I have to say sorry about that – it’s the opposite of what we wanted. My apologies to Manchester City, their players and staff."

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that everyone on the bus emerged unscathed. He said: "Everyone is okay and I would like to thank Jurgen for his words."

Liverpool fans threw bottles and fireworks at the City coach as it arrived at the ground.

A number of red flares were also let off, making visibility difficult as supporters lined the streets outside the stadium.

The atmosphere had been vibrant with a number of people climbing up lampposts, walls and road signs to catch a glimpse of the teams as they arrived.

City arrived first but their bus became a target for missiles as it slowed to navigate the corner of Arkles Lane and Anfield Road, where most of the fans were gathered. Liverpool arrived to a raucous welcome moments later.

Liverpool FC released a statement condemning the attacks.

It read: "The club condemns in the strongest possible terms the scenes which preceded our Champions League quarter-final, which resulted in damage being inflicted on the Manchester City team bus during their arrival at Anfield.

"We apologise unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident.

"The behaviour of a number of individuals was completely unacceptable and the club will cooperate fully with the authorities to identify those responsible.

"The priority now is to establish the facts and offer Manchester City whatever support is necessary."