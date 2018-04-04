If both teams play out their manager's philosophies, tonight's Champions League quarter-final could be a complete barn-burner.

Manchester City can claim the Premier League title this Saturday evening against rivals United, but their focus this evening (RTÉ2 from 7pm) is on the first leg of a Champiosn league semi-final.

The one stumble on their swaggering stroll to domestic glory was a 4-3 at Anfield and they return to Liverpool's home ground tonight knowing a similar scoreline would see them with one foot in semi-finals, and the way both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are talking, it is not beyond the realms of possibility.

Liverpool manager Klopp believes only the brave prosper against Manchester City - which is why he has every faith in his players.

City's only Premier League defeat on their way to a title which is all but won, and could be secured this weekend, came at Anfield in January after Pep Guardiola's side were blown away in 10 second-half minutes.

But the thrilling 4-3 victory was not just about that brief, irresistible spell, but the approach Liverpool took from the start as they were on the front foot from the off.

It is the only way Klopp knows to play and is part of the reason why the six victories he has masterminded in 12 matches against Guardiola is more than any other manager.

"What they (City) do, they do at the highest level. They have a specific way of playing and that makes it all difficult," he said.

"If you are brave, if you are ready to make mistakes, if you are ready to enjoy the work and your attitude is at the highest level, if your character is at the highest level, then you have a chance - and that's the only thing I need.

"It's difficult to be brave against them because you can suffer.

"If you are, I don't know, West Brom, you cannot be brave against Manchester City because you cannot attack them high or they run through you like a warm knife through butter. You have no chance.

"When you have the ball you need to be brave, you need the skills and the skills of my boys are not too bad."

The two top scoring sides in the Premier League collide tonight and, while well aware of the dangers of Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané, Guardiola has no intention of curtailing his side's attacking instincts.

"If you think we are going to defend for 90 minutes in our box and after make one counter-attack - it's not going to happen. If we defend 90 minutes it's for one reason - because Liverpool are unstoppable," said the Spaniard.

"But why should we change when it's going well so far? When we've played that way we've had good results and they believe they can do it.

"We know sometimes we have to defend, we will have to be careful, but if I said, 'Guys, we are going to do it completely differently to how we have done it so far', the players would look at me and say, 'This guy is scared - the manager doesn't trust in us'. So that would be a big mistake."

Klopp has always asked his players to be positive and aggressive in their football.

However, he admits it takes a lot of practice and a certain mindset to get them to go toe-to-toe with a side like City, whose 82 per cent possession in last weekend's win at Everton set a new Premier League record since such data became available 15 years ago.

"Use the spaces. It is much easier to say that. Go in the challenge, try to win it. Be next to someone, try to help them. Be there. Not waiting or giving the opportunity, using the space. Be lively," he added.

"Everything we do with the ball can cause City problems. Sitting back is not a solution. It is not a solution against Manchester City."

Andrew Robertson is braced for a test against Manchester City

Left-back Andrew Robertson admits that, other than facing Barcelona's Lionel Messi, City present a defender's toughest test.

"Of course. You are playing against the best team in the league this season," he said.

"The people you are coming up against our world class players and you need 100 per cent concentration."

The Scotland international is likely to be charged with keeping quiet former Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling, who has scored 21 goals in 43 appearances this season and become a key part of Guardiola's plans.

"Raheem has been incredible this season. His stats and what he has been doing is unbelievable. He is on his way to being a world class player," he added.

"I would say I got the better of him in January, but it was no easy task. I never got forward as much as I would have wanted and that is credit to him and his work-rate, but I managed to do my defensive duties. I will be looking to do that again."

Liverpool are without Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez for tonight, which may see Dubliner Conor Masterson drafted onto the bench as cover for a defence that, while conceding a measly six European goals this season, looks ill-equipped to withstand the Kevin de Bruyne inspired barrage. Not over two legs.

Liverpool may draw, or even narrowly win, tonight's battle, but Manchester City will win the war.

Follow Liverpool versus Manchester City via our live blog on RTÉ.ie/sport and the News Now App, or watch live and exclusive terrestrial coverage on RTÉ2 television from 7pm.