Manchester City must plan without Sergio Aguero for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Anfield after the Argentina striker was ruled out with a knee injury.

City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed Aguero is not fit to feature against Liverpool and has been left behind in Manchester ahead of the much-anticipated clash (7.45pm, live blog on RTÉ.ie/sport and live on RTÉ2 television).

"Sergio is in Manchester. He was injured the last two weeks," said Guardiola.

"Sergio is much better but doctors spoke to him today and he said he still has a little bit of a problem and isn't comfortable,"

The club's all-time leading goalscorer has missed the past five games for club and country because of the injury.

Liverpool's preparations have also been dealt a huge blow after a thigh injury ruled out Joel Matip for the rest of the season.

The centre-back sustained a problem in Saturday's win at Crystal Palace and will require an operation.

"Matip was able to complete the full 90 minutes of the fixture, but afterwards medical assessment on the thigh revealed surgery is expected to be required to correct the problem," said a statement on liverpoolfc.com.

"The operation is likely to end the 26-year-old's involvement in the remainder of the 2017-18 season."