Celtic brushed aside basement boys Ross County 3-0 to go 12 points clear at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Moussa Dembele opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 24th minute after Scott Sinclair was fouled and things went from bad to worse for the visitors in the 39th minute when Andrew Davies was sent off after a stamp on Scott Brown.

Stuart Armstrong's low shot which arrowed into far corner from the left of the area made it 2-0 after 48 minutes and Tom Rogic added a third on the hour mark.

As Celtic had done in a 0-0 draw last time out, Rangers dropped points at Motherwell - although they showed plenty of spirit in coming from two down to snatch a 2-2 draw and avoid a third straight loss.

Former Well striker Jamie Murphy rescued a point for Rangers on his Fir Park return moments after James Tavernier's controversial penalty shortly after half-time had got them back in the game.

The hosts led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals in the opening 16 minutes from Curtis Main, who netted from the spot, and Allan Campbell.

Aberdeen moved level on points with Rangers thanks to a 4-1 win over St Johnstone.

Ryan Christie opened the scoring after 35 minutes and Stevie May added a second six minutes later.

Greg Stewart made the points safe six minutes after the break.

Matthew Willock pulled one back but Stewart grabbed his second as the Dons ended a run of three games without a win - or even a goal.

Hibernian took 71 minutes to break the resolve of second-bottom Partick Thistle when Jamie Maclaren scored and Paul Hanlon's effort five minutes later earned them a 2-0 win. Daniel Devine saw red late on for Thistle.

First-half goals from Lee Erwin and Stephen O'Donnell handed Kilmarnock a 2-0 win at home to Hamilton.