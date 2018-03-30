Sam Allardyce joked Manchester City's "£350million" transfer outlay might be behind their improvement this season as his Everton side look to keep their unbeaten run against Pep Guardiola's side going.

Runaway league leaders City head to Goodison Park 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings and knowing they are on the verge of wrapping up the title in Guardiola's second campaign.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager won no trophies during his maiden term, with Everton's 4-0 thrashing over City last January one of the lowest points during a season where Guardiola's side finished fourth in the top flight.

Asked whether City's form this term was a result of Guardiola's adaptation to the Premier League or his players learning from him, Allardyce quipped: "And £350million... that will have a bit to do with it!

"In all fairness, the money's been really well spent. It's a lot of money but it's been spent on quality players over his short period there and I think those players have brought so much more to the team overall. The average age of the player has been reduced.

"Certainly the confidence has grown where they believe every game they walk out on they are not going to get beat. That grows and becomes another force before they even start.

"We can't be intimidated by that. We've got to go out and get our game plan in place and master that throughout the 90 minutes to get a result against a team that's riding high. I don't think anybody's ridden high at the top of Premier League this far away ever.

"It's a big challenge for us and one we should really look forward to on the basis that we're coming off back-to-back wins and we have a good home record."

Guardiola is yet to taste victory over Everton since he arrived in England and up until City drew with Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve, the Toffees had been the only side to deny them a victory in the Premier League.