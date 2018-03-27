Spain stepped up their World Cup preparations with a stunning 6-1 win over Argentina in Madrid.

Isco hit a hat-trick and there were also goals for Diego Costa, Thiago Alcantara and Iago Aspas as Spain extended their unbeaten run to 18 games since Euro 2016.

Lionel Messi did not feature for Argentina, whose goal came from Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi to cut the deficit at the time to 2-1.

Brazil beat Germany 1-0 in Berlin in their first meeting since Germany's 7-1 win in the 2014 World Cup semi-final. City's Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice and Paul Pogba fired home a superb free-kick as France won 3-1 in Russia, whose consolation goal came from Fyodor Smolov.

England were denied by the video assistant referee in a 1-1 draw with Italy, Jamie Vardy's goal cancelled out by Lorenzo Insigne's penalty after James Tarkowski was penalised by a pitchside replay.

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku scored twice in the first half as Belgium swept aside Saudi Arabia 4-0. Quickfire second-half goals from Michy Batshuayi and Kevin De Bruyne gave the scoreline an emphatic look.

Switzerland were in free-scoring form as well, with Blerim Dzemaili, Granit Xhaka, Breel Embolo, Steven Zuber, Josip Drmic and Fabian Frei on target in a 6-0 win over England's World Cup opponents Panama. Arsenal midfielder Xhaka's goal came from the penalty spot.

Wahbi Khazri scored the only goal as another of England's World Cup opponents, Tunisia, beat Costa Rica 1-0

Hull winger Kamil Grosicki inspired Poland to a 3-2 win over South Korea, setting up Robert Lewandowski's opener before scoring his side's second. Late goals from Lee Chang-min and Hwang Hee-Chan looked to have earned Korea a draw but Piotr Zielinski had the final say.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham's on-loan Newcastle forward, scored both goals as Serbia beat Nigeria 2-0 in London.

Matt Phillips' goal earned Scotland a 1-0 win in Hungary, Romania beat Sweden by the same score and Denmark and Chile drew 0-0.