Republic of Ireland Under-21 manager Noel King wants supporters to turn out in big numbers tonight at Tallaght Stadium for the European Qualifier with Azerbaijan as believes the current squad are "well worth coming to see".

King’s squad has been in the spotlight in the last week given Declan Rice and Kieran O’Hara were promoted to the senior team, with the former voted man-of-the-match in the game against Turkey.

After several campaigns of struggle, King’s squad have their best opportunity to qualify for a major tournament in years after three wins from five matches to start Group 5.

There are biggest tests to come – with two games with superpower Germany ahead – but Tuesday night's match (kick-off 7:30pm) could see a tight grip taken on second place if another win over Azerbaijan can be secured.

King said: "It's amazing we have this group of players coming together. Lots of them are playing down the leagues as well in League 1 and League 2. They are playing every week. If I was an Irish supporter, I'd be looking to go to Tallaght to see these guys in the flesh. They are well worth coming to see.

"This is the sixth game. We have had three victories, a draw and a defeat so if we can manage to get a victory tonight it would be fantastic.

"A lot of players have come through the Under-21s and have gone out and were part of Martin's squad for the last game. That is one of the priorities of the job, to push people through. The other priority is to win matches. This group have won matches, they are getting used to winning matches. They are very good, diligent lads. They are professional footballers in the real sense.

"They all fancy having a career in the future and some of them have good careers at the moment. When you get that dynamic going, mix it with the work they are doing and the staff are doing, you have to say we have a chance."

"If I was an Irish supporter, I'd be looking to go to Tallaght to see these guys in the flesh. They are well worth coming to see."



Noel King believes his current crop of @faireland U-21 stars deserve a big support tonight @tallaghtstadium, kick-off 7:30pm. @corktod pic.twitter.com/3fJLF8v9XX — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 27, 2018

That feeling is giving King ambitions of reaching European Championships, and he admits it’s ahead of expectation given results in the past. Only the group winners go through automatically, with the second placed team into a play-off.

"It's formidable but that is due to our seeding over years gone past. We are gradually building that seeding up. The higher you get the more competitive you will be.

"We continue to be very competitive. We're punching a little bit above our weight at the minute. The possibilities of qualifying in second or winning the group are still wide open which is good."

One issue he may face is losing the services of Rice, with Martin O’Neill likely to include the West Ham man in every senior squad from here on in.

That is not a complaint for King, however, as he maintains it makes his part of the process.

"I take players off Tom Mohan (Under-17 manager) all the time, he doesn't like that either. That's the nature of the job we have. It's part of it," he said.

"Everybody here was delighted that Declan and Kieran were in the squad. When they came back they got a great rousing reception off the group at the dinner. It shows the dynamic is positive.

"They are all aware. They want to be the next Declan Rice. They want to be the next man to step up to Martin's squad.

"There is a lot of work to be done. Some may never do it. But I have no doubt that others will.

"Kieran O'Hara hasn't received the same publicity but he was involved on the bench. The two of them travelled through the night and they are both here dying to get going against Azerbaijan."