The Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17s kept their hopes alive of qualifying for the 2018 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship with a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan.

After a 2-1 loss to Iceland in their first match, Colin Bell's side knew a win was needed if the side was to have any chance of qualifying for May's tournament in Lithuania.

Amy Boyle Carr's strike in the early stages of the second half was the only goal of the game, that ensured Ireland a valuable three points.

Speaking after the match, head coach Colin Bell said his side were full value for the win.

"It was important to win the match after the Iceland defeat. The girls were a little nervous in the first-half. We tried to settle them down at half-time and looked far better in the second-half.

"Amy found herself in a good space and shot past the Azerbaijani goalkeeper into the bottom corner. After that, we had chances to score a second. Azerbaijan only had one chance near the end of the game. The win was well deserved."

The team play their final match on Wednesday morning against reigning champions Germany. That game kicks off a 11am Irish time.

Republic of Ireland: Rachael Kelly, Zara Foley, Aoife Slattery, Doireann Fahey, Eabha O’Mahony; Jessica Ziu, Tyler Toland, Amy Boyle Carr; Louise Masterson (Andrea Trill 41), Emily Whelan, Isibeal Atkinson (capt).

Azerbaijan: Elvira Askarzade (Nargiz Aliyeva 41); Beyzanur Aslan, Neslihan Bozkaya, Nigar Mirzaliyeva (capt), Minara Gozalova; Lamiya Gurbanova, Dilara Soley Deli, Birgul Celik, Umnisa Aliyeva, Melis Ersoy (Gizem Arik 41 (Alina Nahmadova 71)); Anna Abulashvili.

Referee: Meitar Shemesh (ISR).