Dundalk will look to move to second place in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table as they visit Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds (7.45pm).

The Lilywhites find themselves a lowly fourth by their own high standards going into the game after Waterford’s win over Shamrock Rovers on Friday night, but will be just a point behind Cork City if they get the business done in Sligo.

Stephen Kenny’s men will be confident of doing so, having yet to concede a goal in their six games so far.

The home side have not won in the venue this season, with three defeats from four, but were buoyed by a victory over Bray Wanderers and draw with Bohemains on the road last week.

In team news, Rovers have a full squad to choose from, with Regan Donelon and John Mahon recovering from injury.

Dean Jarvis misses out with a groin strain for Dundalk while Dylan Connolly is doubtful and faces a late fitness test on a back strain.

John Mountney returns to the squad after coming through a friendly with Portadown on Monday and could make his first appearance of the league campaign.

That game saw several members of Dundalk’s first-team squad get a run-out, including on loan Everton man Sam Byrne who scored a hat-trick, and it emphasises the depth of quality Stephen Kenny has to choose from.

The Dundalk boss said of last week’s narrow win over Waterford: "The players showed their ability to go right to the end last week to win it late and that is an important trait. We must always have that.

"We must have it ingrained in the psyche of the team. We have always had it so to see it again is important.

"We go to Sligo expecting a real tough game and we are looking forward to it."

Sligo boss Gerard Lyttle knows that his side are firm underdogs, but is relishing the test: "Last year Cork City were a big scalp when they were unbeaten and everybody wanted to beat them.

"It applies to Dundalk in a way now, particularly given they haven’t conceded a goal. We want to be the team to score and win against them, it’s one we look forward to.

"The Derry game was one where we scored first, we controlled it, kept the ball better and we’ll keep working and working to get that on a consistent basis.

"We’re excited to be back in The Showgrounds. The fans have been brilliant so far, and we’ll need them on because this is a huge challenge. But we can’t wait to take it on."