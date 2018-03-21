The draw for the EA Sports Cup second has taken place with holders Dundalk travelling to Richmond Park to take on St Patrick's Athletic.

Finn Harps will host Derry City, while Galway United welcome Sligo Rovers.

Shamrock Rovers meet Longford Town and Limerick face Cobh Ramblers.

There are still several ties to be played in the first round with a number of fixtures postponed due to the severe weather.

The EA SPORTS Cup fixtures and second round draw is as follows:-

Monday, 2nd April – EA SPORTS Cup First Round

Pool 3 – St. Mochta’s v Drogheda United, 5.30 pm.

Monday, 2nd April – EA SPORTS Cup Second Round

Pool 1 – Limerick v Cobh Ramblers; Waterford/U.C.C. v Cork City.

Pool 2 – Finn Harps v Derry City; Galway United v Sligo Rovers.

Pool 3 – St. Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk.

Pool 4 – Bohemians/Cabinteely v Athlone Town/U.C.D.; Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town.

Monday, 23rd April – EA SPORTS Cup Second Round

Pool 3 – Bray Wanderers/Shelbourne v St. Mochta’s/Drogheda United.