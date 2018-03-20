Martin O'Neill has brought a squad of 25 to Turkey for Friday's friendly in Antalya and with a whole host of uncapped players in his squad, the manager's starting XI is sure to include more than a couple of new faces.

First on the team-sheet, of course, will be the returning captain, Seamus Coleman, who has not played for Ireland since breaking his leg in the World Cup qualifier against Wales in March 2017.

Some have questioned the logic of bringing Coleman on this Turkish jaunt, when he could continue his recuperation and return to peak fitness back at Everton, enjoying some downtime during the international break.

But having made a full recovery and regained his place in the Everton starting XI, Coleman will surely be keen to pull on the green of Ireland once again and resume duties as international skipper.

Manager Martin O’Neill will also be looking to the senior players who have travelled to set the tone for the week on the training pitch and around camp in order to allow the new faces to get a glimpse into life within the Ireland squad set-up.

Coleman will start at right back, and while he may just be utilised for the opening 45 minutes, the manager has a ready-made replacement in Cyrus Christie who should be handed plenty of game time as recognition for the stellar job that he performed in Coleman’s absence.

The left-back role is an interesting one and should go to one of the new arrivals as no regular, O’Neill-era left-sided full-back has travelled to Turkey.

Stephen Ward is one of the senior squad to be afforded the time off for this particular sojourn, while Robbie Brady remains out injured.

Matt Doherty has played in that position at Wolves, yet is more likely to be considered by the international manager as a right-sided option, while Ciaran Clark has also played at left-full.

Clark has probably moved beyond that full-back role and will only be considered for the middle of the defence, which leaves O’Neill to pick between Enda Stevens and Derrick Williams.

Williams has been playing, for the most part, in a traditional back four, while Stevens currently operates in a left wing-back position.

Both players are quite capable of going forward, however, O’Neill will put a big responsibility on their defensive duties and playing within his system for this one.

Stevens has played the regular left-back roll since his days at Shamrock Rovers and while at other English league clubs and will have no problem adjusting.

Using O’Neill logic on this one, as Stevens plays at the higher level at the moment – pushing for Premier League promotion with Sheffield United as opposed to League One for Williams at Blackburn – he might just get the nod to start on Friday.

Two campaigns into his international managerial career and you could still argue that O’Neill remains unsure of his best XI, however, the manager has developed quite the grá for the centre-half pairing of Shane Duffy and the aforementioned Clark.

But surely the manager must break up this ever-blossoming bromance to get a real look at West Ham teenager Declan Rice.

The 19-year-old is enjoying a real breakthrough season in the Premier League this year and while he has shown his qualities as a holding central midfielder, Rice is likely to be considered as a centre-half.

But who to drop, or rest perhaps, between Clark and Duffy?

No doubt that partnership will remain for the foreseeable future, especially going into the Nations League and next year’s Euro 2020 qualifiers, but Rice can surely stake a claim over the next couple of friendly encounters.

For such a young man, Rice is incredibly composed and it would be really interesting to see how he gets along with someone of Duffy’s stature and physique, who can concentrate on all things aerial, allowing the young Hammer to dictate and control the line.

With the absence of any established international keeper, Colin Doyle of Bradford is likely to start the fixture, but there is every chance that Manchester United Under-23 stopper Kieran O’Hara will feature at some stage.

The week away with the senior team will be a huge experience for O’Hara, and late call-up Aaron McCarey, and it may come down to training ground performances this week to see who gets rewarded with a second-half cameo in Antalya.

With so many new faces in the Ireland squad, O’Neill still must remember that he needs to name a side that is experienced enough and competitive to put in a shift against the Turks.

And there are several stalwarts named in the travelling party, who will most likely fill the three central midfield positions for this fixture.

David Meyler is having a frustrating final season at Hull and will be anxious to get a game of football under his belt, while Conor Hourihane should continue his metamorphosis into an international midfielder over the coming friendlies.

The Aston Villa man is in fine form this season and will surely be pushing for a starting slot come September and the Nations League.

Jeff Hendrick should then sit in front of that defence-minded duo and link up play with the lone striker on Friday.

Alan Judge is a real contender for that Hendrick position going into the Nations League and beyond, but while the ball-playing Brentford man is in the travelling party, the Dubliner has yet to complete 90 minutes in the Championship this season - also returning from a broken leg - and it would be unfair to ask him to start this one.

Hopefully O’Neill will afford Judge the last 25 to 30 minutes of this one to see how he slots into an Irish XI.

So that just leaves the three forward spots to fill, and as the left-sided position is likely to go to the ever-dependent James McClean, who doesn’t know the meaning of the word friendly, the manager has a call to make on the right flank.

O’Neill could call on Christie to have a run at the right wing, linking up with Coleman, providing perfect cover when the captain tips forward, however, you would hope that O’Neill will dip into his new recruits to have a stab at this particular position.

Perhaps O’Neill will want to accommodate two goalscorers in his XI and ask the veteran Shane Long to run the wing, however, a more progressive step would be to take a look at Wolves’ Doherty, who has playing in an advanced role at Molineux this season.

Dohery is big and strong as well as possessing the ability to get up and down the flank, while the former Bohemians youth is more than capable with the dead ball.

The lone striker is perhaps the most interesting angle in this particular outing as Long looks to hold onto his position ahead of Championship duo Sean Maguire and Scott Hogan.

Hogan had a slow start to the season, but worked his way into the Aston Villa side and helped them move into promotion contention, while Maguire missed a chunk of football at the tail end of last year and the first few weeks of 2018.

But the former Cork City striker has come back with a bang and has hit the ground running on his return to the Deepdale starting XI.

Maguire has scored five goals in his last four games for the Lancashire club and is perhaps the form striker in all of English league football.

And that in anyone’s language yells, ‘start me, Gaffer’.

The team is likely to be named just ahead of kick-off, and if form is anything to go by, no sooner.

Republic of Ireland (possible XI): Colin Doyle; Seamus Coleman, Declan Rice, Shane Duffy, Enda Stevens; Conor Hourihane, David Meyler, Jeff Hendrick; Matt Doherty, James McClean, Sean Maguire.