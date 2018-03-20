Cork City are sitting pretty at the top of the SSE Airtricity League after seven matches of this year’s campaign, however, John Caulfield is still unsure of his best XI.

That’s the opinion of Soccer Republic pundits Johnny McDonnell and Stuart Byrne who believe that manager Caulfield is still trying to work out his best midfield since the arrival of Barry McNamee at the Turner’s Cross club.

City recorded their fifth win of the season on Bank Holiday Monday, a 3-0 victory over Bohemians, but while the scoreline might imply a facile victory for the hosts, the early stages of the game saw the reigning champions under a lot of pressure from Keith Long’s side.

The Bohemians boss felt that the scoreline flattered City and the RTÉ pundits agreed with Long, highlighting passages of play from early in the game where Bohemians held onto possession and played their way through the Cork formation.

"Cork were getting the run-around after 15 minutes," said Byrne. "They hadn’t been playing well.

"The same thing happened for the goal against Limerick, where Billy Dennehy ran 70 yards through the spine of the team and put the ball in the back of the net.

"And Caulfield said, ‘I’m not having this at all. I’ve had enough’.

"He makes the change and brings on Gearoid Morrissey, brings [Garry] Buckley off after 20 minutes, which is quite extraordinary.

"And he did something similar against Dundalk, when McCormack came off after 20 minutes."

In Buckley’s defence, the midfielder was sick last week and had only returned to the squad having missed Friday’s game in Limerick through illness, which may have forced the manager into that early substitution.

Former St Patrick’s Athletic centre-half McDonnell believes that the manager is chopping and changing his midfield to establish his best unit, while also trying to accommodate the attacking flair and creativity that new signing McNamee adds to the team.

"He still doesn’t know his best three in that midfield, because McNamee has come in," said McDonnell.

"Last season he had Morrissey, Buckley, [Conor] McCormack, a solid three in there, playing either one defending, two attacking, or two defending, one attacking, he always had that three in there.

"But now he had brought McNamee into the mix, with his qualities of going forward and getting on the ball and being very, very creative.

"He played him wide against Bohemians, and while they won 3-0, I still think there is a little bit of indecision in relation to who he is playing.

"So he still hasn’t got the right balance, for me. They are still top of the league though."

But McDonnell believes that Caulfield’s decision making is one of his strongest attributes and it is something that the players support, judging by their ability to eke out results.

"At 0-0, John knew the alarm bells were ringing and he just needed changes. Brilliant, go and make the decision.

"The players obviously know that John will make these decisions. Sheppard didn’t start but he came on. He’s asked McNamee to play on the right.

"And they have all rowed in and got the 3-0 victory."