Arsenal have been drawn against CSKA Moscow in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The Gunners booked their place in the last eight by defeating AC Milan, winning the second leg 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening to seal a 5-1 aggregate victory.

In the other quarter-final ties, Atletico Madrid face Sporting Lisbon, RB Leipzig tackle Marseille and Lazio take on Red Bull Salzburg.

The official result of the #UELdraw!



Predict the final... 🤔

Arsenal last reached a European quarter-final in 2010, when they lost to Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League - and look unlikely to break their way into the top four, currently some 12 points behind Liverpool.

Arsene Wenger's men, though, have now won their last three matches in all competitions to ease the pressure somewhat on the veteran French coach.

The first leg of the tie is set for April 5 at the Emirates Stadium, with the second leg on April 12.

However, it remains to be seen what impact the current political situation regarding relations between the United Kingdom and Russia will have on the fixtures.

The European game will come against the backdrop of diplomatic tensions between the British Government and the Kremlin during the fallout of the nerve agent attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury earlier this month.

Russia has denied any involvement, but Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed on Wednesday that UK dignitaries, including members of the royal family, will not attend this summer's World Cup in Russia as part of a wide-ranging response.

On Thursday, England boss Gareth Southgate insisted the safety of his players at the World Cup is paramount and said he knows some will have legitimate fears, but would not pressure any member of the squad to go to Russia against their will.