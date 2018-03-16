Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City have been paired together for a mouth-watering tie in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Holders Real Madrid will face Tottenham Hotspur’s conquerors Juventus, while Barcelona will also face Serie A opposition in the form of Roma.

Sevilla, fresh from dumping Manchester United out of Europe, have been pitted against Bayern Munich.

Anfield will host the first leg of the quarter-final tie, which will be played on 4 with the second leg to be held on April 10.

The two English clubs have already played each other twice in the Premier League this season.

Manchester City romped to a 5-0 home win during September, with Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane both scoring twice after Sadio Mane had been sent off.

Liverpool, though, gained revenge at Anfield in January when they inflicted what so far has been the only Premier League defeat for City, who were beaten 4-3 with two late goals adding some respectability to the final scoreline.

City secured their place in the last eight by beating Basel, having won the away leg 4-0, but then lost 2-1 at home in the second leg.

Liverpool saw off Porto in the round of 16, which also saw an impressive away performance with a 5-0 victory at the Estadio do Dragao ahead of a routine goalless draw at Anfield.

The official result of the #UCLdraw.



Predict the final... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YAlLd1tWJK — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 16, 2018

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp told his club's official website: "I've said it before and it's still the truth, it's always common in a draw that you'll get your neighbour, more or less, but to be honest I don't mind, really.

"It is exactly like it was before - we take what we've got. Now it's Manchester City, let's go.

"We've lost once and we've won once against them in the league - and I don't think they thought before the best draw they could have got is Liverpool. That's a sign for us and how strong we can be.

"We are for sure not the favourites in this round, but in the last eight there are not a lot of favourites - maybe two of them, Bayern and Barcelona - but thank god it's football and nothing is decided.

"We have a few games to play until then, but I am really looking forward to it and we will give it everything."

Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain feels the tie against Liverpool is "a very difficult one".

Quoted on the club's official Twitter feed, Begiristain said: "We like to travel and to go to another country in the Champions League, but it is what it is.

"We know each other very well, they are a very offensive team. The truth is it is going to be a great couple of games and we are going to see good football.

"In the Champions League there is no time for mistakes, everything has to work, you have to be almost perfect in both games.

"We know the power and the strength of Liverpool - in the league they beat us away and we beat them at home."