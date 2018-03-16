The Republic of Ireland’s upcoming international friendlies, against Turkey and France, will be live on RTÉ.

Martin O’Neill’s Republic of Ireland side will travel to Antalya on Friday week (23 March) to take on Turkey in their first game since the World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark.

O'Neill has named an exciting and youthful preliminary squad, which will gather in Abbotstown this weekend.

Then on 28 May they return to the Stade de France, the scene of their Euro 2016 opener against Sweden, for a rematch with France - who eliminated Ireland from that tournament at the second round stage.

RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player will have live coverage of Turkey v the Republic of Ireland on Friday 23 March, exclusive terrestrial coverage begins on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player at 5.00pm with kick-off in Antalya at 5.30pm.

Live coverage of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash of Waterford FC v Shamrock Rovers will follow immediately on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player.

Broadcast details, including live radio coverage, for France v the Republic of Ireland on Monday 28 May will be announced closer to the time.