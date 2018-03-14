Southampton have appointed Mark Hughes as manager on a deal until the end of the season.

Hughes succeeds Mauricio Pellegrino, who was sacked on Monday evening after just nine months in charge with Saints languishing one point and one place above the Premier League relegation zone.

The Welshman has only eight games to secure Southampton's top-flight status but is bullish about his prospects at a club where he made 60 appearances in his playing career between 1998 and 2000.

He said: "It's a challenge I'm excited by. It's a great opportunity to come back to a club I know well, and a club I've got real affinity with, and I couldn't turn that down."

Hughes has been out of work since January when he was axed by Stoke after four and a half years, having previously managed Wales, Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham and QPR.

Mark Bowen and Eddie Niedzwiecki, both of whom have worked under Hughes at a number of clubs, have been named assistant manager and assistant first-team coach respectively.

Hughes will take training for the first time on Thursday ahead of Southampton's FA Cup quarter-final at Wigan.

The 54-year-old added: "I bring experience of the Premier League. I understand what it takes in this league to win games.

"But first and foremost I think it's about coming in and maybe being that different voice, that different message from myself and the staff, that will enable the players to recognise and focus on what needs to be done in this key period of the season.

"The objective clearly is to remain in the league and make sure we're a Premier League club next year. That's where this club needs to be, that's where it should be, and that's our intention to make sure it remains there."