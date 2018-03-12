Paul Pogba was not present at Manchester United training ahead of their crunch Champions League clash against Sevilla on Tuesday.

The French midfielder was sidelined for the 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool at the weekend after sustaining an injury on the eve of the match.

United manager Jose Mourinho revealed Pogba was a doubt for the last-16 second-leg encounter against Sevilla and the club-record signing was absent from Monday morning's training session.

Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Ander Herrera were also missing but Anthony Martial and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were in attendance.